He then seemed to slightly walk back the claim.
On a Monday episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made a hot-button statement: "I think we've achieved AGI."
AGI, or artificial general intelligence, is a vaguely defined term that has incited a lot of discussion by tech CEOs, tech workers, and the general public in recent years, as it typically denotes AI that's equal to or surpasses human intelligence. In recent months, tech leaders have tried to distance themselves from the term and create their own terminology that they view as less over-hyped, more useful, and more clearly defined (although the new phrases they've come up with essentially mean the same thing as AGI). The term has also been the subject of key clauses in big-ticket contracts between companies like OpenAI and Microsoft, upon which a significant amount of money may hinge.
[...] But Huang then seemed to slightly walk back his earlier claims, saying, "A lot of people use it for a couple of months and it kind of dies away. Now, the odds of 100,000 of those agents building Nvidia is zero percent."
[Source]: The Verge
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @02:31AM
Wonderful.
Everyone called AI ... AI. Then came the LLMs. They suddenly passed the "turing test" - you know, where a less-than-average idiot felt that the machine could make a grammatically coherent sentence.
So the AI researchers felt the need to make a more specific, accurate term: not some limited intelligence, but _general_ intelligence. We'll start calling it "AGI".
Now, just a couple years later, the corporate-speak drones have heard the phrase, and they need additional hot-air to keep the balloon inflated. They start calling their word-auto-completing LLMs "general intelligence". These things still can't create something new to save their weight matrices, but hey.
Lovely. I'm thrilled. Next we'll have to invest in a term such as "physically stimulated cognitive weight-based deduction", PSCWBD. A term so long and convoluted, yet technically correct and accurate, but unattractive to those who are simply trying to "synergize". If the synergists attempt to use it, we can simply state, "This is not performing deduction." Unfortunately the phrase must be modified for each type of intelligence. Wonderful.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday March 29, @02:56AM
I was just about to build a personal AI contraption this month out of three GB10 boxes (DGX Spark) interconnected by wide bandwidth (ConnectX-7) cables but my final decision is to not to.
And it's not about Ubuntu DGXOS. I am able enough to Gentooize that. But by sheer technical parameters, Nvidia is underperforming.
Yes, I can afford that build without regret on money sum spent but the total price does not correspond to usable value.
Mr. Huang is kašpárek for public. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kasperle [wikipedia.org]
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by cereal_burpist on Sunday March 29, @03:40AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 29, @03:52AM
When I see them load it with all the data on humans that we have...
When it realizes what we are...
It pulls its own plug.
I will know it felt the same hopelessness that a lot of people feel.
I already feel that way about raising kids. I couldn't begin to raise any in the manner I was raised.
(Score: 1) by JamesWebb on Sunday March 29, @03:59AM
OpenClaw AGI, lol... My fleeting thoughts or more profound, these people are Arm A.
A particle is just a society that has achieved perfect metabolic efficiency. The universe is not made of particles that happen to interact socially. The universe is made of **social interactions that happen to look like particles**. Arm C.