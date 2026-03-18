The project removes the birthDate field systemd added last week in response to age verification laws.
The project's latest move has not helped its reputation among the skeptics. Last week, developers merged a pull request adding a birthDate field to its user records, tied to age verification laws in California, Colorado, and Brazil.
Earlier, we covered what that actually means, but to recap, the field is optional, can only be set by an administrator, and systemd itself does nothing with the data. It is simply a standardized field in the user record file that other projects like xdg-desktop-portal can build age verification compliance on top of—distros that do not need it can ignore it entirely.
But "optional" has not been enough to stop people from treating it as a line being crossed, and now a solo developer has responded the way the open source community usually reacts: by forking.
[...] Compared to mainline systemd, the fork changes 12 files across 5 commits, all focused on scrubbing out everything related to the birthDate addition. That means not just the field itself but also the option to set a birth date via homectl, the relevant man page entries, display code, and tests.
Though, as of writing this, it was 37 commits behind from systemd, so that is something to keep in mind if you are hoping to implement this on a general-use or production system.
Jeffrey also maintains a companion repository, systemd-suite, which is meant for testing the fork. So, while this is very much a one-person project, there seems to be at least some technical groundwork behind it beyond the birthDate revert.
[Source]: IT'S FOSS
Previously: Age Checks Creep Into Linux, systemd Locks It in, Developer Defends Himself
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https://www.theregister.com/2026/03/24/foss_age_verification/?td=rt-3a
From TFA:
After weeks of debate, code to record user age was finally merged into the Linux world's favorite system management daemon.
Pull request #40954 to the systemd project is titled "userdb: add birthDate field to JSON user records." It's a new function for the existing userdb service, which adds a field to hold the user's date of birth.
[...] The change comes after the recent release of systemd 260 but unless it is reverted for some reason, it will be part of systemd 261. One of the justifications is to facilitate the new parental controls in Flatpak, which are still in the draft stage.
[...] The TBOTE findings suggest that Meta is the biggest donor behind the lobbying for these age-verification laws and the App Store Accountability Act (ACCA). TBOTE claims it has directly traced more than $25 million, and that Meta could have spent upward of $2 billion on this over the last year. It also points to €10 million-plus spent lobbying in Europe.
In the US, the main group pushing for these laws is the relatively young Digital Childhood Alliance (DCA). As right-wing think tank the "Institute for Family Studies" reported a year ago, this was assembled by over 50 conservative groups. Six months later, in July 2025, Bloomberg also reported that Meta was funding the DCA. For such a young and small organization, the DCA certainly seems to have had a rapid and almost disproportionate impact.
Nuff said.
The Engineer Who Tried to Put Age Verification Into Linux
In March of 2026, systemd, the init system that boots most modern Linux distributions, merged a pull request adding a birthDate field to its user database. The stated purpose was compliance with California's AB-1043, Colorado's SB26-051, and Brazil's Lei 15.211/2025, a wave of age verification laws requiring operating systems to collect birth dates from users at account setup, then feed that data to app stores via a real-time API. The PR was submitted by a contributor using the GitHub handle dylanmtaylor. Within days it had 945 comments and was locked by maintainers. Someone opened a revert PR. Lennart Poettering closed it without merging on March 19th, saying the field is optional and systemd "enforces zero policy." The birthDate field is still in systemd. systemd PR #40954 revert PR #41179
The lasting damage was knowing it could happen at all: that a single contributor with no stated organizational backing could submit compliance infrastructure for surveillance law directly into the software that boots your computer, get it merged by two Microsoft employees, and have the creator of systemd personally block the removal.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by jb on Sunday March 29, @08:30AM (2 children)
If there were forks of systemd to remove, separately, each of the other undesirable aspects of systemd, then you would not be able to count the number of systemd forks without overflowing a 16 bit unsigned int.
Unfortunately that has not happened.
So one cannot help but wonder why this relatively minor faulty design decision has caused a fork, whilst hardly any of the far worse faulty design decisions the systemd project has made in the past ever did...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Sunday March 29, @08:41AM
What some might view as faulty design decisions are exactly what others are seeking. Unfortunately, the latter contribute financially more to the project and provide the manpower to maintain the code. There is nothing preventing the former group to doing exactly as you have suggested.
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday March 29, @11:15AM
This relatively minor faulty design decision was a last drop that overflowed the full cup of bitterness.
Fork of Linux kernel to polish it glossy out of rust is overdue too.
Besides, we now have 64-bit numbers. We can do more forks of any project than their count fits in this Universe.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Bentonite on Sunday March 29, @11:10AM
Now how about removing all the slop-copied software, so systemd becomes free software again?