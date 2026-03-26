Google is courting fresh controversy after starting to test a feature that rewrites article headlines without seeking permission or even notifying the publishers. The trial expands on earlier artificial intelligence (AI) tools, such as AI Overviews, which condense articles into short summaries.

Media leaders voiced outrage at the complete lack of communication or approval, with one executive calling it "another overreach by Google taking liberties with content without permission." They regard headlines as a core part of "editorial judgment" and essential to journalistic integrity. Changing them without disclosure could create serious problems, including a loss of reader confidence if the new versions turn out to be inaccurate or misleading.

Marc McCollum of Raptive, which partners with thousands of publishers, questioned how far the practice might go. "Would they also test changing the lead that shows up in Google? Would they consider imagery that didn't come from the original publisher?" McCollum asked, expressing concern that Google is altering original work excessively.