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I Decompiled the White House's New App

posted by hubie on Monday March 30, @11:40AM   Printer-friendly
from the welcome-to-the-show dept.
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owl writes:

https://blog.thereallo.dev/blog/decompiling-the-white-house-app

The official White House Android app has a cookie/paywall bypass injector, tracks your GPS every 4.5 minutes, and loads JavaScript from some guy's GitHub Pages.

The White House released an app on the App Store and Google Play. They posted a blog about it. "Unparalleled access to the Trump Administration."

It took a few minutes to pull the APKs with ADB, and threw them into JADX.

Here is everything I found.

It's a React Native app built with Expo (SDK 54), running on the Hermes JavaScript engine. The backend is WordPress with a custom REST API. The app was built by an entity called "forty-five-press" according to the Expo config.

The actual app logic is compiled into a 5.5 MB Hermes bytecode bundle. The native Java side is just a thin wrapper.

Original Submission


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