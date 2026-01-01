from the what's-in-your-water? dept.
Supercooled water exists in two liquid forms that become indistinguishable under the right conditions:
A hidden feature of water, long submerged, has finally been brought to the surface.
New experiments have revealed supercooled water’s critical point — a specific pressure and temperature at which two distinct phases of water turn into one. The critical point appears at about 210 kelvins (around –63° Celsius) and about 1,000 times the pressure exerted by Earth’s atmosphere at sea level, researchers report in the March 26 Science. The discovery may help explain certain odd properties of the ubiquitous, all-important liquid.
Water is already known to have a critical point at high temperature. At about 374° C and 218 times atmospheric pressure, the distinction between the liquid and gas phases is erased. Beyond that critical point, water is what’s called a supercritical fluid.
Scientists had long predicted a second critical point existed at low temperature, in water that is supercooled, meaning that it temporarily remains liquid below its normal freezing point. “For 20 years or more, many people were waiting to see direct evidence … based on experiments,” says physicist Nicolas Giovambattista of Brooklyn College in New York, who was not involved with the research. “It’s amazing that it finally came.”
Certain odd properties of water tipped scientists off to this possibility. For example, most liquids increase in density upon cooling. But water increases in density down to about 4° C where it reaches a maximum. Then it reverses course: Further cooling makes water less dense. And water’s heat capacity, the amount of energy required to increase its temperature a given amount, does a similar about-face.
Scientists suspected the flip-flopping properties could be a sign of a critical point lurking at lower temperature.
[...] Experiments at pressures and temperatures close to the predicted critical point are extremely challenging. That realm is known as “no man’s land” because supercooled water freezes almost instantaneously there. So chemical physicist Anders Nilsson of Stockholm University and colleagues turned to sophisticated tactics. “We have to do everything very quickly,” Nilsson says.
[...] The researchers’ results are impressive, says physicist Greg Kimmel of Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland, Wash. “The data they present shows a pretty clear picture,” matching the critical point hypothesis. He notes, however, that the work assumes that the liquid has reached a state of equilibrium, meaning that flows of matter and energy have settled down. And since the measurements are taken so quickly, it’s unclear if that’s the case.
For Giovambattista, who has spent his career performing computer simulations of water and this critical point, just seeing it in the real world is a relief. “It’s kind of inner peace.”
Journal Reference: Seonju You, Marjorie Ladd-Parada, Kyeongmin Nam, et al., Experimental evidence of a liquid-liquid critical point in supercooled water, Science, Vol. 391, No. 6792, 2026. https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aec0018
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 30, @04:45PM (1 child)
1000 bar is the pressure at 10,000 meters down in the ocean - bottom of the trenches (Mariana trench reaches 10,994 meters depth), but the bottom of the trenches are a relatively balmy 1 to 4 C, and of course the water is salty so that's going to change things a bit too...
Still, kind of amazing - 210 Kelvin / -68C is similarly impressive but not too impressive as temperatures go: "The coldest inhabited place is usually considered to be Oymyakon, Siberia, where temperatures often fall below -60C" and many recorded surface temperature records (in Antarctica) fall below -70C.
I guess my line of thinking is: we've easily had the tech to achieve these kinds of pressures and temperatures fairly easily since the 1960s - did we just have a few generations of water-properties incurious scientists, or what? This should almost fall into the category of "hey, we've got this nifty gear here, let's see what happens..." without requiring a whole grant funding process.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Funny) by OrugTor on Monday March 30, @04:54PM
The article implies the measurements were difficult to obtain. Scientific research has got to the point where the ever more complicated universe demands ever more complicated experiments. No wonder we rely more and more on simulations. Water will continue to reveal surprising properties; the latest result is just the tip of the iceberg.