from the Betteridge-won't-say-for-fear-of-being-surveilled dept.
Are US-Based VPN Users at Risk of Being Treated as Foreign Surveillance Targets?
You might already use a VPN to keep your online activity private, and you may naturally assume you’re adding an extra layer of protection by doing so. But lawmakers are now raising the possibility that, in some cases, it could actually affect your rights against government spying on your data.
As Wired reports, in a letter sent to the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, several Democratic lawmakers are asking whether Americans who use VPNs could be treated as foreigners under US law. If so, that could mean losing certain protections against warrantless surveillance.
The issue comes down to how VPNs handle your connection. By routing traffic through servers that are often located overseas, your activity can appear to originate from another country. For some users, that’s the point. But under US intelligence rules, communications from an unknown location may be treated as foreign, which carries fewer safeguards. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act allows agencies to collect large amounts of data targeting people outside the US. In that context, an American using a VPN server abroad could, at least in theory, look no different from a foreign user.
The lawmakers are not alleging that this is already happening, but argue that the lack of transparency is the concern. Americans spend billions each year on VPN services, many of which route traffic internationally, yet there is little public guidance on how that might affect their rights. It would also create a bit of a contradiction, since agencies like the FBI and NSA have previously encouraged VPN use as a way to improve privacy. The question now is whether that advice could come with some serious trade-offs.
We’ll have to wait to find out if the government responds to the letter. Until then, if you live in the land of the free, it’s worth being mindful of how routing your traffic through an overseas VPN server could affect how your data is treated.
Using a VPN May Subject You to NSA Spying
US lawmakers are pressing Tulsi Gabbard to reveal whether using a VPN can strip Americans of their constitutional protections against warrantless surveillance:
Six Democratic lawmakers are pressing the nation's top intelligence official to publicly disclose whether Americans who use commercial VPN services risk being treated as foreigners under United States surveillance law—a classification that would strip them of constitutional protections against warrantless government spying.
In a letter sent Thursday to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the lawmakers say that because VPNs obscure a user's true location, and because intelligence agencies presume that communications of unknown origin are foreign, Americans may be inadvertently waiving the privacy protections they're entitled to under the law.
Several federal agencies, including the FBI, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Trade Commission, have recommended that consumers use VPNs to protect their privacy. But following that advice may inadvertently cost Americans the very protections they're seeking.
The letter was signed by members of the Democratic Party's progressive flank: Senators Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, and Alex Padilla, along with Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Sara Jacobs.
The concern centers on how intelligence agencies treat internet traffic routed through commercial VPN servers, which may be located anywhere in the world. Millions of Americans use these services routinely, whether to access region-restricted content like overseas sports broadcasts or to protect their privacy on public Wi-Fi networks. Because VPN servers commingle traffic from users in many countries, a single server—even one located in the United States—may carry communications from foreigners, potentially making it a target for surveillance under authorities that allow the government to secretly compel service from US service providers.
Under a controversial warrantless surveillance program, the US government intercepts vast quantities of electronic communications belonging to people overseas. The program also sweeps in enormous volumes of private messages belonging to Americans, which the FBI may search without a warrant, even though it is authorized to target only foreigners abroad.
The program, authorized under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, is set to expire next month and has become the subject of a fierce battle in Congress over whether it should be renewed without significant reforms to protect Americans' privacy.
Thursday's letter points to declassified intelligence community guidelines that establish a default presumption at the heart of the lawmakers' concern: Under the NSA's targeting procedures, a person whose location is unknown is presumed to be a non-US person unless there is specific information to the contrary. Department of Defense procedures governing signals intelligence activities contain the same presumption.
[...] Americans spend billions of dollars each year on commercial VPN services, many offered by foreign-headquartered companies that route traffic through servers located overseas. The letter notes that these services are widely advertised as privacy tools, including by elements of the US government itself.
Despite the scale of the market, the letter suggests consumers have been given no meaningful guidance on how to protect themselves.
The lawmakers urge Gabbard to "clarify what, if anything, American consumers can do to ensure they receive the privacy protections they are entitled to under the law and the US Constitution."
(Score: 3, Informative) by tekk on Tuesday March 31, @02:01AM
Not that I think it should be given an official okay, but I thought one of the big reveals from the Snowden leaks was that, you know, the NSA was already spying on *everyone*, pretty much the same, citizen or not?
Also finally: a reverse Betteridge.