https://linuxiac.com/tails-7-6-introduces-automatic-tor-bridges-to-bypass-censorship/
Tails 7.6 adds built-in Tor bridge support for restricted networks and switches to GNOME Secrets as the default password manager.
By Bobby Borisov On March 26, 2026
Tails 7.6, a new version of the privacy-focused Linux distro that routes all internet traffic through the Tor network, is now available, with a key addition: automatic Tor bridge support. In other words, users can now obtain working Tor bridges directly from the Tor Connection assistant.
When connecting automatically, Tails detects if access to the Tor network is restricted and offers to request bridges based on the user's region. These bridges act as entry points that conceal Tor usage, allowing connections from networks where Tor is blocked.
The implementation relies on the Moat API from the Tor Project and uses domain fronting to disguise the request.
Another notable change is the replacement of KeePassXC with GNOME Secrets as the default password manager. Secrets uses the same database format, so existing KeePassXC password files can be unlocked automatically.
The new application integrates with the GNOME desktop and restores compatibility with accessibility features such as the on-screen keyboard and cursor scaling. Users who need advanced functionality can still install KeePassXC manually.
The release also includes several application updates. Tor Browser has been updated to version 15.0.8, Thunderbird to 140.8, and Electrum to 4.7. Updated firmware packages improve support for newer hardware, including graphics and wireless devices.
Several issues have been addressed in this version. These include fixes for untranslated confirmation dialogs when saving language and keyboard layouts, a broken "Learn More" button in the Thunderbird migration notification, and problems affecting automated upgrades in Turkish.
For full technical details, refer to the changelog or the release announcement
Automatic upgrades are supported starting with Tails 7.0, allowing users to update to 7.6 while keeping their Persistent Storage intact. If automatic upgrades fail or the system does not start correctly afterward, a manual upgrade path remains available..
- Related:
-- Tails 7.6 Privacy-Focused Linux Distro Released with Automatic Tor Bridges
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday April 02, @02:13AM (5 children)
My understanding is that there's good reason to be concerned that oppressive governments are running Tor nodes to intercept traffic within the onion. Some alternative scrambling systems might be needed for people seeking real privacy or protection from authoritarian regimes.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 5, Informative) by Bentonite on Thursday April 02, @09:11AM (3 children)
Good one fed.
Running a relay doesn't allow intercepting any .onion traffic - as that traffic is encrypted with the public key of the .onion (which is why v3 .onions are long) as well as being encrypted with 6 or 3 layers of TLS.
The only relays that can intercept traffic is exit relays (which exit to the clearnet), but using TLSv1.3 or TLSv1.2 would prevent such interception from achieving anything - as the exit relay with the TLS traffic alone cannot work out which stream is from who.
There is the obfs4 tunnel, which makes the connection look like random traffic and also snowflake, which makes the connection look like a video call.
Feds of course go on about how "tor is compromised" and suggest snakeoil like steganography, which does not work when there are automated systems that can automatically scan for many steganography methods.
There is also i2p, which makes the connection look like plaintext, but that's really designed for eepsites and doesn't really do exiting.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Thursday April 02, @10:53AM
I mean, it sounds like steganography is part of what's being used with the obfs4 tunnel and snowflake to run the traffic under the proverbial radar, but I'm glad to know there's efforts to address that risk of being intercepted.
And just so we're clear: My general view is that the only things that qualify as really secure communications between citizens who want to organize under oppressive regimes involve spoken words and hand-delivered coded notes among networks of small cells of people who know and trust each other. And even then the bad guys can and do try to torture information out of people, but the small-cell structure mean that there's a very small percentage of the plan and those involved that the bad guys can get by doing that.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @08:21PM (1 child)
The problem is the government operating many exit relays they can guess from entry and exit times where something might originate from.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Friday April 03, @02:09AM
That isn't applicable if you use .onion's to connect to websites.
Such kind of correlation attack is impossible to completely prevent on a low-latency network, but it's made significantly harder when the client picks a guard (gambling that it's not a fed guard) and sticks with it for a few months and also when there are millions of connections to go through, many of which correlate at a time.
Fed relays tend to do active attacks on exit traffic, meaning those often can be detected and removed.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday April 02, @07:18PM
A Sybil attack is a type of attack on a computer network service in which an attacker subverts the service's reputation system by creating a large number of pseudonymous identities and uses them to gain a disproportionately large influence.
[...]
A notable Sybil attack in conjunction with a traffic confirmation attack was launched against the Tor anonymity network for several months in 2014.[8][9]
There are other examples of Sybil attacks run against Tor network users. This includes the 2020 Bitcoin address rewrite attacks. The attacker controlled a quarter of all Tor exit relays and employed SSL stripping to downgrade secure connections and divert funds to the wallet of the threat actor known as BTCMITM20.[10][11][12]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sybil_attack [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday April 02, @07:22PM
Tor anonymity compromised by law enforcement. Is it still safe to use?
https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2024/09/tor-anonymity-compromised-by-law-enforcement-is-it-still-safe-to-use [malwarebytes.com]
Is Tor Trustworthy and Safe?
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=25/07/18/2350226 [soylentnews.org]