Can it Resolve DOOM? Game Engine in 2,000 DNS Records:
If you've ever poked at one of my CTF challenges, you've probably noticed a pattern - I love hiding payloads in TXT DNS records. I stash the malicious code in a TXT record, have the implant query for it at runtime, and now suddenly the payload is being delivered by the same infrastructure that resolves grandmas-cookie-recipes.com. It's trivially easy to set up and surprisingly annoying to catch forensically, because who's flagging the historic contents of TXT records?
I've always suspected the technique could go further than staging shellcode. TXT records are just arbitrary text fields with no validation. If you can store a payload, you can store a file. If you can store a file, you can store a program. And if you can store a program... well, it can probably run DOOM.
[...] The universal benchmark for "can this thing do something it was never designed to do?" is, always has been, and always will be DOOM. Thermostats run DOOM, pregnancy tests run DOOM, and I want DNS to run DOOM.
The idea is to fetch the entire game engine and its assets from DNS TXT records, load everything into memory, and run it. No downloads, no installers, and no files written to disk. My goal is to load the game into memory entirely through public DNS queries.
While researching this, I knew I needed to use a DOOM port written in a language that could be reflected into memory in Windows. I knew C# is used frequently by threat actors for this, but I don't know C# and wasn't about to rewrite the DOOM source myself, so that's where I started looking.
I found managed-doom, a pure C# port of the original DOOM engine. Managed .NET assemblies can be loaded from raw bytes in memory, so no files need to exist on the filesystem. In theory, this meant I could fetch the game's compiled code from DNS and execute it without ever touching the disk.
[...] And it works. DOOM is stored, launched, and running from DNS records.
[...] DNS is almost 45 years old and it was designed to map hostnames to IP addresses. It is not a file storage system. It was not designed to be a file storage system. Nobody at the IETF was thinking about it being used as a file storage system when they wrote RFC 1035.
Yet here we are. The most boring protocol on the internet is also, quietly, one of the most abusable.
[...] The full source for this project is available on GitHub.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @11:12AM (2 children)
The question is "can it run DOOM" not "can it store a copy of DOOM that then runs on an ordinary PC"
(Score: 5, Informative) by looorg on Wednesday April 01, @12:45PM
I was confused about this one when it was in the submission queue. Right so they are transferring code in a non-standard manner. Then stitching it back together again and compiles it. It is not actually playing DOOM. It doesn't execute or compile or run anything via DNS.
By this standard I can make an image run DOOM if I just use steganography and hide DOOM in an image of DOOM-GUY. DOOM running DOOM. The DOOM loop.
What is next? Printing DOOM code on my dot-matrix printer and mail it to someone on 10,000 Postcards and then have them scan then when they get them? The postage will kill me.
This version of "Does it run DOOM?" kind of goes against the premise of the the "Does it run DOOM?" question if you ask me. It's about having a machine that can run DOOM, not about transferring code. I can send the DOOM code as morse code via radio, it's just going to suck and take a really really long time.
(Score: 4, Informative) by vux984 on Thursday April 02, @07:12PM
Agree. its silly. It's not "can it run doom". It's "can I use DNS as a file system". And of course you can, its a key-value storage retrieval system, its not even really 'abuse'.