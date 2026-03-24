See: The US Bans All New Foreign-Made Network Routers (https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=26/03/26/0219214)
https://go.theregister.com/feed/www.theregister.com/2026/03/30/professor_criticizes_fcc_router_ban/
The United States’ ban on foreign-made SOHO routers won’t improve security, and only makes sense as “industrial policy disguised as cybersecurity,” according to Milton Mueller, Professor at the University of Georgia’s School of Public Policy and founder of its Internet Governance Project.
Mueller notes that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) justified its ban with two arguments, one of which refers to CISA and FBI analysis that found attackers targeted SOHO routers to build a botnet that hid the Volt Typhoon and Salt Typhoon intrusions. The other argument relied on a Department of Commerce study that Mueller summarized as finding “the concentration of 85 percent of the consumer router supply chain in China creates a ‘systemic vulnerability’ where a single firmware update could be weaponized to disable U.S. home internet access.”
The academic thinks neither argument holds water.
“The digital economy is global,” he pointed out in a Saturday post. “A router ‘Made in the USA’ likely runs a Linux kernel maintained by global contributors, uses Wi-Fi drivers written in Taiwan, and incorporates open-source libraries managed by developers worldwide.”
“By focusing on the geographic location of the assembly line, the FCC ignores the logical supply chain of the software. A U.S.-assembled router with a poorly written UPnP (Universal Plug and Play) implementation is just as vulnerable to a hijacking as a foreign one.”
He also points out that the FCC worries about backdoors in routers, when research into the Typhoon gangs found they exploited unpatched bugs, unchanged default device credentials, and bad design that leaves some network ports exposed to the public internet.
“Perhaps the most obvious lack of logic in the FCC’s policy is its exclusive focus on new equipment authorizations while leaving legacy devices in place,” Mueller wrote. He offered that idea because the Typhoon gangs targeted end-of-life routers and machines that use insecure legacy protocols.
“By banning the sale of the newest, most secure Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 8 routers from dominant foreign manufacturers, the FCC forces the American public to pay substantially more for upgraded, more secure equipment or, what is more likely, to keep their older, more vulnerable devices for longer,” he argued.
“If a consumer cannot easily or affordably replace their 2019-era router because the 2026 models are banned, the total attack surface of the United States actually increases. “The ban targets the very devices most likely to have modern, auto-updating security features, while providing a ‘free pass’ to the millions of insecure, aging devices that state-sponsored actors are currently exploiting.”
Mueller concludes that by using only the criteria of “foreignness,” the ban “actually worsens the security situation.”
“Incentives to upgrade to modern, more secure hardware are reduced, and users are encouraged to keep using unpatched legacy equipment—the exact hardware that state-sponsored actors have successfully weaponized for years.”
He then ponders if the policy makes any sense.
“It does if you see the FCC’s ban as an exercise in industrial policy disguised as cybersecurity,” Mueller argues, then points out that US company Netgear has funded lobbying efforts on issues including the Removing Our Unsecure Technologies to Ensure Reliability and Security Act - aka The “ROUTERS Act.”
“While the risks of state-sponsored infrastructure attacks are real, the remedy chosen – a geographic ban on new hardware – prioritizes geopolitical decoupling over the immediate technical hardening of the American digital home,” Mueller concludes. “Once again – as with the semiconductor export controls and the TikTok ban – we see the bootleggers seeking protection from competition hiding behind the religious banner of national security.
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The FCC has deemed even US-based companies' products a security risk if they're made anywhere overseas.
The Federal Communications Commission has released a notice today designating any consumer routers manufactured outside the US as a security risk. The rule states that new foreign-made product models for network routers will land on the Covered List, a set of communications equipment seen as having an unacceptable risk to national security. Previously purchased routers can still be used and retailers can still sell models that were approved by the prior FCC policies. In an exception to the usual rule, routers included on the Covered List can continue to receive updates at least through March 1, 2027, although the date could potentially be extended.
The move stems from a goal in the White House's 2025 national security strategy that reads: "the United States must never be dependent on any outside power for core components—from raw materials to parts to finished products—necessary to the nation’s defense or economy."
[Source]: engadget
(Score: 5, Touché) by zocalo on Wednesday April 01, @01:58PM (7 children)
So, NetGear's lobbyists just successfully lobbied for the FCC to issue a ruling that prevents the sale of any new NetGear router hardware until they can move their entire supply chain back to the US? Bravo, guys! Golfclaps all round! What did you do; let AI hallucinate the lobbying letters for you?
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @02:16PM
Absolutely! Lots of money was made, and more to come. What's the problem?
(Score: 4, Funny) by khallow on Wednesday April 01, @02:21PM (5 children)
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday April 01, @04:06PM (4 children)
It's April Fool's Day today, so who even knows how much of this stuff is real. I saw an article claiming that people will need to use clear carry on bags when going through TSA for everything, even though they spent massive amounts on scanners that can view items from all sides.
And then there's Trump TACOing out when scared or flattered.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Wednesday April 01, @04:58PM (2 children)
Of course, there are inevitably going to be legal challenges, quite possibly with a TACO on the side, so we'll have to wait and see how it pans out. TFA is totally correct though; this has absolutely nothing to do with device security, which it does not address in the slightest, and everything to do with Trump's "America First" policy and trying to force another section of the market to bring manufacturing back to the US.
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday April 01, @05:45PM
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday April 01, @11:14PM
I figured as much as it's been something that's been coming for a while, but these days, facts can be very hard to sort out from fiction.
(Score: 3, Funny) by driverless on Thursday April 02, @08:32AM
Saw a comment in another forum earlier today that "Trump appointee displays competence" would be a cute April 1 news headline, or perhaps something for the Onion.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Username on Wednesday April 01, @02:02PM
>“Incentives to upgrade to modern, more secure hardware are reduced, and users are encouraged to keep using unpatched legacy equipment—the exact hardware that state-sponsored actors have successfully weaponized for years.”
My router is from 2009, and it's pretty much hack proof since I disabled wireless and it's too old to even have VPN and other services on it. It's so slow, bruteforcing the password would take months, and I would definitely notice an impact like that.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 01, @04:17PM (4 children)
Saying "Cybersecurity" isn't a disguise, it's not even a fig leaf, it's a blatantly obvious play to favor some companies and penalize others.
Show me how the favored companies are actually proving they provide more secure products, then I'll start to accept "Cybersecurity" as a reason. Right now it's just another "Buy 'Murican!" political play which no-doubt involves much behind-the-scenes payola and quid-pro-quo.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @01:45AM
It's for Cybersecurity reasons, someone wants easier backdoors to your stuff:
https://www.google.com/search?q=cisco+cve+hardcoded+credentials [google.com]
Count the CVEs
https://www.schneier.com/blog/archives/2023/10/cisco-cant-stop-using-hard-coded-passwords.html [schneier.com]
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/cisco-backdoor-hardcoded-accounts-software,37480.html [tomshardware.com]
Compare with the TP-Link and Huawei CVEs- these might have some hits but they don't have as many cases where it's hard coded credentials that can be used as backdoors. e.g. the recent TP Link CVE, being able to decrypt the config isn't the same sort of backdoor as the Cisco stuff. In many other routers/network devices the config isn't even encrypted.
"Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action"
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday April 02, @08:34AM (2 children)
The fact that apart from Starlink there isn't any 'Murican to buy will probably see this TACO'd out as usual.
Unless a Trump WiFi Corporation suddenly appears to sell everyone Made-in-USA (from Chinese parts) routers.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 02, @01:29PM (1 child)
All these companies are global, they can put on a
MAGA'MURICA! hat whenever they want.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday April 02, @01:37PM
Yeah, good point, find out what it takes to qualify as Made-in-USA, then do the bare minimum to slip under the gate. We (non-US) used to have something like that here where vendors would import almost-finished whatnots and then clip the final parts together locally to make it count as locally made, or at least assembled.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by jb on Thursday April 02, @09:19AM
The ban is quite clearly not intended to increase the robustness (security or otherwise) of the average router sold. Rather, it its intended to make it easier to catch and punish those who infiltrate factories and plant more malware (i.e. more than what the domestic government themselves mandate) in the firmware.
That is only relevant after a systematic compromise comes to light. Obviously, if you're the government, you have a much better chance of catching and punishing the "bad guy" if the "bad thing" he did was done in your own country than if it was done in someone else's country.
And after all, that's kind of what supply chain attacks are all about.
US-made routers will not get any more or less secure or trustworthy under this approach. Non-US-built routers will not get any more or less secure either.
The only difference is that if and when a successful supply chain attack is detected, you have a much better chance of catching the perpetrator and throwing him in the Black Hole of Calcutta (or whatever the modern equivalent may be).
No US consumers (nor any non-US ones) will be any better off.
But "catching bad guys" or at least "trying to catch bad guys" has a long history of helping to win votes. So the Party who pushed the new law through might be slightly better off.
If the US (or any other) government genuinely wanted to help reduce the risk of such supply chain attacks, a much better law would be one that:
(a) outlawed the distribution of proprietary firmware in any device; and
(b) outlawed the sale of any device containing firmware unless the device allows the user to extract, inspect and replace that firmware; while
(c) made the fines for non-compliance big enough to fund the establishment and ongoing operation of an agency dedicated to analysing and publishing reports on the default firmware found in all such new devices entering the market.
But that would never happen. In any country. Because that country's own vendors would object to their long-standing wilful negligence (i.e. failure to apply secure-by-design development methods and to ship with secure-by-default configuration) being exposed like that.