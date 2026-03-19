It turns out you won't be limited to Google-verified apps and developers on Android after all. In the face of sustained community dissatisfaction with its developer verification requirement, Google has given Android users an out.

On Thursday, Google said it will offer Android users a way to continue installing software from unverified developers.

"We've heard from power users that they want to take educated risks to install software from unverified developers," wrote Matthew Forsythe, director of product management for Android App Safety, in a blog post.

Power users, for lack of a better term, have been vocal in their opposition to Google's plan, which was announced last August. Starting in September 2026, the Chocolate Factory required apps on certified Android devices to be linked to a verified developer account.

Although Google insisted it was important for security, many voices cried out against the verification process, which involves a $25 fee and providing Google with identity documentation. In February, 37 civil society groups, non-profit organizations, and tech companies published an open letter objecting to the requirement.

So, according to the blog post, Android users will still be able to install apps from unverified developers through a one-time process that has been designed to counter scenarios where the user is pressured to install malware.

"Because the consequences of these scams that use sophisticated social engineering tactics are so severe, we have carefully engineered the advanced flow to provide the critical time and space needed to break the cycle of coercion."

[...] The process is designed to create friction. Users must first enable developer mode in system settings. They then need to confirm that they're not being coerced. After that, they need to restart their phone and reauthenticate. And then they need to wait one day.

"There is a one-time, one-day wait and then you can confirm that this is really you who's making this change with our biometric authentication (fingerprint or face unlock) or device PIN," said Forsythe. "Scammers rely on manufactured urgency, so this breaks their spell and gives you time to think."

Thereafter, you can install apps from unverified developers on the device you notionally own. Users will have the option to enable such apps for seven days or indefinitely.