from the at-least-it's-not-a-CAPTCHA dept.
Google gives Android users a way to install unverified apps if they prove they really, really want to
Described as an attempt to balance openess with safety:
It turns out you won't be limited to Google-verified apps and developers on Android after all. In the face of sustained community dissatisfaction with its developer verification requirement, Google has given Android users an out.
On Thursday, Google said it will offer Android users a way to continue installing software from unverified developers.
"We've heard from power users that they want to take educated risks to install software from unverified developers," wrote Matthew Forsythe, director of product management for Android App Safety, in a blog post.
Power users, for lack of a better term, have been vocal in their opposition to Google's plan, which was announced last August. Starting in September 2026, the Chocolate Factory required apps on certified Android devices to be linked to a verified developer account.
Although Google insisted it was important for security, many voices cried out against the verification process, which involves a $25 fee and providing Google with identity documentation. In February, 37 civil society groups, non-profit organizations, and tech companies published an open letter objecting to the requirement.
So, according to the blog post, Android users will still be able to install apps from unverified developers through a one-time process that has been designed to counter scenarios where the user is pressured to install malware.
"Because the consequences of these scams that use sophisticated social engineering tactics are so severe, we have carefully engineered the advanced flow to provide the critical time and space needed to break the cycle of coercion."
[...] The process is designed to create friction. Users must first enable developer mode in system settings. They then need to confirm that they're not being coerced. After that, they need to restart their phone and reauthenticate. And then they need to wait one day.
"There is a one-time, one-day wait and then you can confirm that this is really you who's making this change with our biometric authentication (fingerprint or face unlock) or device PIN," said Forsythe. "Scammers rely on manufactured urgency, so this breaks their spell and gives you time to think."
Thereafter, you can install apps from unverified developers on the device you notionally own. Users will have the option to enable such apps for seven days or indefinitely.
Android developer verification: Balancing openness and choice with safety
Android proves you don't have to choose between an open ecosystem and a secure one:
Android is built on choice. That is why we've developed the advanced flow – an approach that allows power users to maintain the ability to sideload apps from unverified developers.
This flow is a one-time process for power users – but it was designed carefully to prevent those in the midst of a scam attempt from being coerced by high pressure tactics to install malicious software. In these scenarios, scammers exploit fear – using threats of financial ruin, legal trouble, or harm to a loved one – to create a sense of extreme urgency. They stay on the phone with victims, coaching them to bypass security warnings and disable security settings before the victim has a chance to think or seek help. According to a 2025 report from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), 57% of surveyed adults experienced a scam in the past year, resulting in a global consumer loss of $442 billion. Because the consequences of these scams that use sophisticated social engineering tactics are so severe, we have carefully engineered the advanced flow to provide the critical time and space needed to break the cycle of coercion.
How the advanced flow works for users
- Enable developer mode in system settings: Activating this is simple. This prevents accidental triggers or "one-tap" bypasses often used in high-pressure scams.
- Confirm you aren't being coached: There is a quick check to make sure that no one is talking you into turning off your security. While power users know how to vet apps, scammers often pressure victims into disabling protections.
- Restart your phone and reauthenticate: This cuts off any remote access or active phone calls a scammer might be using to watch what you're doing.
- Come back after the protective waiting period and verify: There is a one-time, one-day wait and then you can confirm that this is really you who's making this change with our biometric authentication (fingerprint or face unlock) or device PIN. Scammers rely on manufactured urgency, so this breaks their spell and gives you time to think.
- Install apps: Once you confirm you understand the risks, you're all set to install apps from unverified developers, with the option of enabling for 7 days or indefinitely. For safety, you'll still see a warning that the app is from an unverified developer, but you can just tap "Install Anyway."
We know a "one size fits all" approach doesn't work for our diverse ecosystem. We want to ensure that identity verification isn't a barrier to entry, so we're providing different paths to fit your specific needs.
In addition to the advanced flow we're building free, limited distribution accounts for students and hobbyists. This allows you to share apps with a small group (up to 20 devices) without needing to provide a government-issued ID or pay a registration fee. This ensures Android remains an open platform for learning and experimentation while maintaining robust protections for the broader community.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday April 02, @04:03AM (7 children)
I don't mind friction to get out of the sandbox, and the 1 day waiting period isn't bad for a 'one-time' event, but if it still sucks if it's one-time PER DEVICE.
It sounds like you have to wait a day if your phone breaks and you pick up a new one, even if you've already gone through the one-time process on your previous device.
It'd be nice if the opt-in status was also synced to your google account, so when replacing/upgrading devices that the fact that you've done the dance once is stored, so even if you have to go to dev settings and reboot etc, and least it could know you did it before and can skip the one-day waiting period.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by animal on Thursday April 02, @06:00AM (1 child)
Yeah, but what if you don't have a Gmail account?
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Thursday April 02, @05:49PM
Then you wait the 24 hours each time you get a new device, I guess. I didn't claim it wouldn't work for everyone.
But it actually would work for MOST android users who want to use 3rd party apps/appstores. I'd say most of the people installing frdoid etc do so alongside the google play store, not strictly instead of it.
Don't get me wrong, I don't like the 24 hours, but I am at least sympathetic to the issue.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Bentonite on Thursday April 02, @08:56AM
A artificial waiting period that long really demonstrates that it's google's device and not yours.
Having to wait 24hr to install software not from the microsoft store wouldn't fly on windows, but it for some reason it's just accepted on android?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Unixnut on Thursday April 02, @10:04AM (1 child)
What I don't like is the implication in TFS that the only way to verify/unlock your phone is with Biometric authentication. Considering how the internet is being pushed into biometric ID for access, this seems like a run-around method to get everyone's biometric ID on the phone, ready to be shared with the world and tagged to everything you do and post on the phone.
Currently my Android phone does not even have my real name on it, let alone any kind of biometrics, and If in future I am required to provide biometrics in order to install third party apps, then it is the same effect as if they blocked third party installation completely.
(Score: 4, Informative) by UncleSlacky on Thursday April 02, @10:23AM
No, it does add "...or device PIN" as an option for authentication as well.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Ingar on Thursday April 02, @02:42PM
I'm old enough to not need Google's permission to play outside the sandbox.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.
(Score: 2) by cykros on Sunday April 05, @11:45AM
This is definitely more bearable than what I'd anticipated -- a day wait for EVERY unverified app. Given that I seem to install something a few times a week from Zapstore, this would make me REALLY annoyed that I accidentally bought an OEM locked device. Even more than I already am.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Username on Thursday April 02, @09:34AM (4 children)
The whole reason to get an Android instead of an Apple phone was the ability to install whatever you wanted. You could even be a rebel and jailbreak your phone instead of being a conformist. Liberty and freedom. If you make it into a walled garden, like Apple, why should I pick android over apple?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Deep Blue on Thursday April 02, @09:57AM (3 children)
That's what i'm thinking. Unfortunately the only other option is Jolla, but i'm not paying 600+ for a phone. Or if you have the right phone, you can get these modified Androids installed, or perhaps a feature phone, though some of those OSes are based on Android too.
One would think there would be space for 3 OSes in a world with 8.3 billion people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 03, @12:28AM
>One would think there would be space for 3 OSes in a world with 8.3 billion people.
Well, there’s HarmonyOS, covering about a billion people, but your government officials were paid off by lobbyists from spyware companies to ban it, because it might also spy on you.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bentonite on Friday April 03, @02:02AM (1 child)
Sailfish OS is a ultra-proprietary GNU/Linux distro, so it's the same freedom-wise as Android (you don't have any).
Sailfish also just runs the entire Android in the proprietary Alien Dalvik VM, to support Android software, thus it's the same as Android.
Almost all currently available "dumb phones" run a restricted version of Android.
The only partially free version of Android is Replicant, but there is only currently support for GSM.
There is also the Pinephone, of which you can install a proprietary GNU/Linux distro onto - Replicant aims to support the Pinephone in the future.
The true solution is in fact a GNUbooted ThinkPad running GNU/Linux-libre that you can install free SIP software onto and make phone calls and send SMS's on (a phone).
Some don't consider it a phone, as it won't run any proprietary malware Android cr…apps, but that's a feature, not a bug.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Vocal Minority on Friday April 03, @03:11AM
Librem 5:
https://puri.sm/products/librem-5/ [puri.sm]
Pinephone:
https://pine64.org/devices/pinephone/ [pine64.org]