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World's smallest QR code, smaller than bacteria, could store data for centuries

posted by jelizondo on Thursday April 02, @08:13AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

AnonTechie writes:

A record-breaking microscopic QR code could make data storage last for centuries—no electricity required.

Summary:
Scientists have created a microscopic QR code so tiny it can only be seen with an electron microscope—smaller than most bacteria and now officially a world record. But this isn't just about size; it's about durability. By engraving data into ultra-stable ceramic materials, the team has opened the door to storing information that could last for centuries or even millennia without needing power or maintenance.

How small can a QR code get? A team of researchers has pushed the limits to an extreme, creating one so tiny it can only be detected using an electron microscope. Scientists at TU Wien, working with data storage company Cerabyte, produced a QR code measuring just 1.98 square micrometers, which is smaller than most bacteria. This achievement has now been officially confirmed and recorded in the Guinness Book of Records.

[Source]: Vienna University of Technology TU Wien

[Covered By]: Science Daily

Original Submission


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  • (Score: 4, Interesting) by Bentonite on Thursday April 02, @08:50AM (1 child)

    by Bentonite (56146) on Thursday April 02, @08:50AM (#1438711)

    without an electron microscope - I wouldn't be fully confident that electron microscopes will exist for centuries.

    It's kind of strange that you would encode data with QR codes, instead of something with better error correction and data density.

    The data density is reported to be 2 terabytes of data/A4 sheet of paper, but assuming you can read 1.98 square micrometres in 1µs, well;
    You have: 1.98 micrometres^2/1µs
    You want: hours/A4paper
            reciprocal conversion
            * 8.75

    If the read speed was improved within 100ns, then it would be more practical;
    You have: 1.98 micrometres^2/100ns
    You want: minutes/A4paper
            reciprocal conversion
            * 52.5

    The data density appears somewhat lower than modern HDDs;
    You have: 2 terabytes/A4paper
    You want: GiB/cm^2
            * 2.986444

    You have: 1.34 Tbit/in2
    You want: GiB/cm^2
            * 24.179511

    The data density of modern HDDs is more impressive than I thought - if only those were manufactured to last.

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 02, @02:03PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 02, @02:03PM (#1438736)

      >I wouldn't be fully confident that electron microscopes will exist for centuries.

      I wouldn't be confident that 8" floppy drives will exist for centuries, either, though they should be easier to reproduce than an electron microscope.

      The thought I kept having while reading the article was: Fine, you can put 1TB on a (very clean) A4 sized surface, but... what if you only stored 100GB or event 1GB on the same area using the same methods? It should be that much easier to read, and 1GB per page is already 1 million times the information density of ink on dead trees...

      --
      🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 02, @08:52AM (7 children)

    by looorg (578) on Thursday April 02, @08:52AM (#1438712)

    Long-term storage for the information age

    “We live in the information age, yet we store our knowledge in media that are astonishingly short-lived,” says Alexander Kirnbauer. Magnetic and electronic data carriers often lose information after just a few years; without constant energy input, cooling, and regular data migration, the traces of our time fade away. Earlier civilisations carved their knowledge into stone — and those messages have survived for thousands of years.

    But this isn't a good solution for apocalypse storage. Since they have to know about QR codes, re-invent the electron microscope and computers and cameras and ...

    Good, or at least interesting now, bad as a future proof storage system.

    • (Score: 4, Funny) by jb on Thursday April 02, @09:32AM (3 children)

      by jb (338) on Thursday April 02, @09:32AM (#1438718)

      But this isn't a good solution for apocalypse storage. Since they have to know about QR codes, re-invent the electron microscope and computers and cameras and ...

      Just encode all that on a roll of 6 bit paper tape (which can easily be read with the naked eye) and leave it on top of the sheet(s) full of silly little QR codes ...

      ... then write an explanation in plain English (or Spanish or Latin or any other natural language that's known in far too many parts of the world ever to be forgotten) of the paper tape encoding, put that explanation on a single sheet of vellum (which lasts much longer than paper) on top of the roll of tape, then apply a bulldog clip to hold the whole bundle together: problem solved.

      • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Thursday April 02, @12:44PM (2 children)

        by HiThere (866) on Thursday April 02, @12:44PM (#1438728) Journal

        Paper doesn't generally last a long time. Something will eat it. Stone is a much better choice, though it's more expensive. Micro-engraved Sapphire-on-Silicon would probably be a better answer. You would read it with a lens. (What power is needed is a choice to make...but you could make the features quite small.)

        For a really durable choice I think a CDROM made with the process where holes were burned in the reflective layer and the whole thing encased in glass is the best approach. You *could* "read" it with a microscope, but decoding it would be laborous without a device. (Replace glass with sapphire for increased durability. And choose your reflective layer for durability also. There may be a better choice than gold, but it's extremely thin, so maybe not.)

        --
        Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.

        • (Score: 2) by jb on Friday April 03, @06:03AM (1 child)

          by jb (338) on Friday April 03, @06:03AM (#1438792)

          Paper doesn't generally last a long time. Something will eat it. Stone is a much better choice, though it's more expensive.

          The trouble with stone as a medium is it's really difficult to roll it up into a spool ... so if you want any carving of a decent length first you need to build a rather large structure to house it.

          • (Score: 2) by HiThere on Friday April 03, @12:54PM

            by HiThere (866) on Friday April 03, @12:54PM (#1438802) Journal

            By "stone" I mean pretty much any fully oxidized crystalline material. Which includes the special form of CD that I suggested later in the post. (It's not nearly as dense or easy to write as other forms, but it's indefinitely durable and can be read with a microscope, though decoding it would be a real pain.)

            --
            Javascript is what you use to allow unknown third parties to run software you have no idea about on your computer.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @09:33AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @09:33AM (#1438719)

      Is there an estimate of the equivalent size in bytes of all BCE knowledge saved?

      The problem we have now we are about to be submerged in a tidal wave of truthlessness
      with no one willing to spend the money to preserve the primary knowledge sources.

      • (Score: 2) by jb on Sunday April 05, @08:31AM

        by jb (338) on Sunday April 05, @08:31AM (#1438930)

        Is there an estimate of the equivalent size in bytes of all BCE knowledge saved?

        Would have to be a wild guess. As I understand it most of the recorded knowledge from that era was lost when the early Christians burned the Great Library of Alexandria (at least as far as Western knowledge goes; no idea how much survived from what later became China or India, each of which were also ancient centres of learning in at least some fields, just as in the West the Greek & Roman Empires had been in others).

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 02, @02:49PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 02, @02:49PM (#1438739)

      QR codes are as likely to be understood in 1000 years as Mandarin or English or Swahili...

      I strongly suspect that a fragment of the population will keep entertainment media alive long after the "fall of civilization." Audio/visual recordings act, in a way, to freeze or at least impede the evolution of languages. 5000 years from now, modern sentient beings on Earth should be much more capable of "reading the old scrolls" than we are able to do today.

      --
      🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by SomeGuy on Thursday April 02, @11:27AM (1 child)

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Thursday April 02, @11:27AM (#1438726)

    Next up, tiny microscopic pink smart phones so they can sell to actual amoebas. Keep them engaged/addicted with endless scrolling, advertising, alerts, apps, and now QR codes with links to malware!

    Why limit smart phone sales to those pesky old multi-cellular blobs of protoplasm?

    • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 02, @02:52PM

      by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 02, @02:52PM (#1438740)

      What resolution screen can an amoeba appreciate?

      At their level, they may require "smell-o-vision" to keep them engaged.

      --
      🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
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