Every beginning has an end. Martin Wimpress has announced his departure from active involvement in Ubuntu MATE, marking a significant leadership change for the project he founded in 2014.

In a message to the community, Wimpress stated his time with Ubuntu MATE is "coming to a close," citing changes in his availability and personal focus. After more than a decade of leadership, he is seeking to transfer responsibilities to new contributors.

"As another development cycle passes, I find myself lacking the time I once had to work on Ubuntu MATE. And, to be frank, I don't have the passion for the project that I once had. When I have time to tinker, my interests are elsewhere."

The announcement does not name a successor. Instead, Wimpress is inviting individuals with experience maintaining Ubuntu archive packages to help sustain development. There is a clear need for maintainers to manage core distribution tasks such as packaging, updates, and release coordination.