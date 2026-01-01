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Ubuntu MATE Founder Martin Wimpress Steps Back After 12 Years

posted by mrpg on Thursday April 02, @05:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the So-long... dept.
OS News

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://linuxiac.com/ubuntu-mate-founder-steps-back-after-12-years/

Every beginning has an end. Martin Wimpress has announced his departure from active involvement in Ubuntu MATE, marking a significant leadership change for the project he founded in 2014.

In a message to the community, Wimpress stated his time with Ubuntu MATE is "coming to a close," citing changes in his availability and personal focus. After more than a decade of leadership, he is seeking to transfer responsibilities to new contributors.

        "As another development cycle passes, I find myself lacking the time I once had to work on Ubuntu MATE. And, to be frank, I don't have the passion for the project that I once had. When I have time to tinker, my interests are elsewhere."

The announcement does not name a successor. Instead, Wimpress is inviting individuals with experience maintaining Ubuntu archive packages to help sustain development. There is a clear need for maintainers to manage core distribution tasks such as packaging, updates, and release coordination.

Original Submission


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  • (Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @05:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @05:40PM (#1438752)

    Attempting to maintain something old and useful is a thankless task
    when the world of open sores is obsessed with new shinnies.

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @10:36PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @10:36PM (#1438765)

    KDE and XFCE will the the last ones maintaining the desktop paradigm? Everyone else catering to appy appers who don't know what files or folders are?

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 03, @12:20AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 03, @12:20AM (#1438770)

    Thanks for the distro. I used it many years after Gnome 3 came out. Also, about a decade ago I set up a dedicated workstation for my father. I never had issues with Ubuntu MATE and neither did he. He upgraded a few releases on his own and I never had to troubleshoot anything. Ubuntu MATE served its purpose well.

    Now in 2026 there is no reason to maintain this distribution. I moved to Debian with MATE about 3 years ago. Three reasons:

    1) Debian, since bookworm, includes firmware in the installer. This makes it incredibly easy to install. Kinda the whole selling point of Ubuntu. Debian’s default installer allows MATE as a desktop option.
    2) Ubuntu is no longer a good base. The downstream Ubuntu distros are having to spend more time undoing Ubuntu-isms every single time, like removing snaps, making apt work again, etc. A lot of work to just get back to what Debian does by default.
    3) MATE releases are slow and steady. Slow enough that staying on Debian Stable (lifecycle ~2 years between releases) doesn’t really mean you miss out on the “latest and greatest” MATE features, like it does for KDE or Gnome. Actually, Debian stable is *exactly* the type of conservative distro that MATE works well on.

    Thanks for the distribution. Time to close the book on this chapter and move upstream to pure Debian.

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