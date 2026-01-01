As SSL/TLS certificate lifespans shrink, IT departments must adapt to faster renewal cycles. This shift toward shorter lifecycles, driven by a need for better security, will soon create immense operational pressure.

We predict major internet instability on October 1, 2026, when expiring SSL certificates could begin disrupting global internet services.

This stark prediction is rooted in a fundamental policy shift already underway, an industry mandate driven by major browser vendors and formalized through the CA/Browser Forum.

[..] For organizations that issue certificates in March 2026, their maximum 6-month (approx. 200-day) term will expire in early October 2026. On the week of October 1, 2026, we expect to see headlines about unexpected outages as the wave of these first short-lived certificates begin to expire.

While some Fortune 500 companies with robust IT teams and abundant resources may weather the storm and avoid disruption thanks to proper planning and implementation of automated certificate management tools, the story will be different for smaller organizations with less resources.