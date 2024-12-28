Euro-Office is a free, open-source alternative to Microsoft 365 and Google Docs:
- Euro-Office is an open-source fork of OnlyOffice. Nextcloud, Ionos, and other EU-based partners have launched the project.
- The web-based editor integrates with other platforms (Nextcloud, wikis, PM tools). It's now available in preview on GitHub.
- It supports DOCX/PPTX/XLSX and OpenDocument formats; it aims for EU digital sovereignty amid trust concerns.
At a recent press event in Berlin, Germany, Nextcloud, Ionos, and a "coalition of other European enterprises and community organizations" announced Euro-Office , an open-source fork of OnlyOffice that aims to offer an alternative to more restrictive office platforms like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Docs .
Euro-Office's first stable release is set for this summer, and a preview build is already available on GitHub . The team behind the project says that it aims to offer "a solution for editing documents, spreadsheets and presentations, developed as a true sovereign community collaboration of over a dozen different organizations."
The suite of apps can open and edit standard Microsoft Office files, including DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX, as well as OpenDocument files such as ODS, ODT, ODP, and more, which are commonly used by LibreOffice and OpenOffice .
It's worth noting that Euro-Office isn't a stand-alone app. Instead, it's web-based and intended to be integrated with other platforms that handle documents, such as a file-sharing platform, an online wiki, or a project management tool. This means that Nexcloud, or another collaborator on the project, doesn't need to create its own document editor for Euro-Office to work.
The team behind Euro-Office says that it forked its project from OnlyOffice because it "typically does not review or accept pull requests" and "build instructions are unreliable, outdated, or just plain broken." It also mentions that the team behind OnlyOffice is based in Russia and says that the current "political situation in the country makes collaboration hard and trust difficult to earn," referencing the ongoing war in Ukraine.
According to How-To Geek , Euro-Office is just one of several similar projects from European tech companies that are building open-source alternatives to Google Docs and Microsoft 365, such as Collabora Online and LaSuite Docs .
You can find a full list of the companies involved in Euro-Office here . If you're interested in trying Euro-Office, an early version of the project is available on GitHub .
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Thursday April 02, @01:12PM (4 children)
OnlyOffice has a combination of AGPL and proprietary licensing. The maker of OnlyOffice, Ascensio System SIA, asserts that there are some licensing irregularities with the Euro-Office project [onlyoffice.com] which need to be resolved sooner than later. From my perspective, I would have preferred that Euro-Office go with Calligra or even LibreOffice. Regardless, they do need to ensure that all the is are dotted and the ts crossed with the licensing.
Oh, and they need to boost the heck out of the OpenDocument Format (ODF). All the FOSS productivity suites handle it as their native format and M$ fails with it. So moving to ODF by default breaks the productivity software monopoly which M$ is retaining a tenuous grasp on.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by krishnoid on Thursday April 02, @05:21PM (2 children)
Google Docs added support circa 2010, and Microsoft is ostensibly adding it [wikipedia.org] too. But what would really push things forward is the European Union legislating compatibility [europa.eu] at some level.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday April 03, @02:49PM (1 child)
The word ostensibly is doing a lot of heavy lifting there. M$ was heavily pressured for a while and added a small subset of ODF support, but with the twist that their applications then deleted any and all document features that remained unsupported by their products. That choice to have MSO delete parts of the document and even lose content was done on purpose over a great many public objections. I guess you could describe what they did as malicious compliance.
And while that smoke screen was activated, they caused uniquely different major scandals in each and every countries' standards bodies as they neared the ISO vote on the dud ISO/IEC 29500. No one, not even m$, has implemented ISO 29500 in part because it is so damn long and in part, paradoxically, because it is really too incomplete to ever become useful should it actually be implemented. No, the only purpose of ISO 29500 was to distract from and derail progress on ODF aka ISO 26300.
But yeah legislating full ODF support at the EU level would move the needle substantially, but the devil would be in the details of how "support" gets defined. The only way to really be sure is to just ban the m$ products.
Too bad the late, great Groklaw is gone. There was a lot of material on this topic there as that was all happening during the site's peak.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday April 03, @06:09PM
-1, sad Groklaw is gone.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday April 03, @09:09PM
OnlyOffice has a combination of AGPL and proprietary licensing.
But WHY?? What does this proprietary/"free" program have that LibreOffice, 100% free, doesn't? I see no point in this program, can someone enlighten me?
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @03:00PM (8 children)
Is it really secure when everything is stored in the cloud ?
s/cloud/somebody elses computer/
(Score: 5, Informative) by aafcac on Thursday April 02, @03:23PM (3 children)
Somebody else's? You do realize that it's possible to run Nextcloud on your own hardware, right? I'm going to have to pay attention to Euro Office as I've been looking for something along those lines for Nextcloud for when I need a bit more than a text editor, but not necessarily as much as a full on installed office suite.
(Score: 3, Touché) by mcgrew on Friday April 03, @09:17PM (2 children)
How is it a "cloud" if there's no unknown? A "cloud" is rented server space, named by middle management types who wouldn't know a NAND from NOR if you explained what they were to them.
If it belongs to you and isn't rented, it's not a cloud, regardless of what the ignorant advertising morons think or say.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 3, Informative) by aafcac on Friday April 03, @09:48PM (1 child)
Because it would be confusing to have a separate name for when it's installed on our own hardware? Or is there something that I'm missing here. Nextcould can be operated as a turnkey cloud solution, but it can also be in house.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @04:41PM
How about completely dropping the ignorant word "cloud" and call a spade a spade and somebody else's servers "somebody else's servers"?
It would be confusing? If they're using the term "cloud" they're already confused, as confused as the arrogant idiot who coined "cloud" to begin with. Why kowtow to the ignorant?
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @04:52PM (2 children)
I'm annoyed by this old internet meme. Cloud means additional services such as backups, updates and more. At the minimum it means automatic replacement of failing hardware.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Thursday April 02, @07:18PM (1 child)
But it's at the other end of a wet piece of string. And can you trust them? And do they know what they're doing?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Funny) by c0lo on Thursday April 02, @09:05PM
Yes, they know what you're doing.
...
Ooops, that was a wrong question. The answer is correct, tho'.
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Friday April 03, @09:12PM
Is it really secure when everything is stored in the cloud ?
Everything isn't, son. I have 16 tb in my living room, the landlords renting clouds can go to hell as far as this geezer is concerned.
Storage is dirt cheap these days, I remember paying $200 for 40 mb.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 4, Touché) by VLM on Thursday April 02, @04:52PM
I think I can summarize it to "Its like libreoffice but for online use instead of offline use, so they stole the online code from onlyoffice and are hoping real world politics will prevent or at least delay the inevitable license lawsuit"
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday April 02, @05:04PM (1 child)
Political absurdity behind this affair is, the OnlyOffice, which the EuroOffice is a hard fork is a sovereign Russian project, which happened only because of European and US corporate sanctions against Russia on western commercial office software.
My deep respect goes to OnlyOffice people because they strictly do not accept external contributions. That prevents their work from being backdoored or even suspected of backdoors.
They understand fundamental value of personal honesty.
Regretfully, I can't say the same about LibreOffice project, since about 2013...
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @07:20PM
More history of the OnlyOffice project at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OnlyOffice [wikipedia.org]
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 02, @10:42PM
Anything you write will be run through chat control. Complain about the wrong people and you'll get a knock on the door. Hate speech is now a crime and also defined as whatever we say it is, subjects! Don't forget to have a beautiful time.