Euro-Office is an open-source fork of OnlyOffice. Nextcloud, Ionos, and other EU-based partners have launched the project.

The web-based editor integrates with other platforms (Nextcloud, wikis, PM tools). It's now available in preview on GitHub.

It supports DOCX/PPTX/XLSX and OpenDocument formats; it aims for EU digital sovereignty amid trust concerns.

At a recent press event in Berlin, Germany, Nextcloud, Ionos, and a "coalition of other European enterprises and community organizations" announced Euro-Office , an open-source fork of OnlyOffice that aims to offer an alternative to more restrictive office platforms like Microsoft Office 365 and Google Docs .

Euro-Office's first stable release is set for this summer, and a preview build is already available on GitHub . The team behind the project says that it aims to offer "a solution for editing documents, spreadsheets and presentations, developed as a true sovereign community collaboration of over a dozen different organizations."

The suite of apps can open and edit standard Microsoft Office files, including DOCX, PPTX, and XLSX, as well as OpenDocument files such as ODS, ODT, ODP, and more, which are commonly used by LibreOffice and OpenOffice .

It's worth noting that Euro-Office isn't a stand-alone app. Instead, it's web-based and intended to be integrated with other platforms that handle documents, such as a file-sharing platform, an online wiki, or a project management tool. This means that Nexcloud, or another collaborator on the project, doesn't need to create its own document editor for Euro-Office to work.

The team behind Euro-Office says that it forked its project from OnlyOffice because it "typically does not review or accept pull requests" and "build instructions are unreliable, outdated, or just plain broken." It also mentions that the team behind OnlyOffice is based in Russia and says that the current "political situation in the country makes collaboration hard and trust difficult to earn," referencing the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to How-To Geek , Euro-Office is just one of several similar projects from European tech companies that are building open-source alternatives to Google Docs and Microsoft 365, such as Collabora Online and LaSuite Docs .

You can find a full list of the companies involved in Euro-Office here . If you're interested in trying Euro-Office, an early version of the project is available on GitHub .

See at Github