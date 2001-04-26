from the this-is-a-test dept.
Artemis II mission is about to fly humans to the Moon — here's the science they'll do
If all goes to plan, as soon as tomorrow [Ed. note: today Wednesday], NASA will launch four people on a journey around the Moon. The mission, known as Artemis II, would be the first time humans have left Earth's protective environment and travelled into deep space since the US Apollo programme, which ended more than half a century ago. And it could carry its astronauts farther from Earth than any humans have ever travelled.
Artemis II is one in a series of missions that ultimately aim to build humanity's first permanent base on the Moon. This mission is supposed to test the rocket, crew capsule and other space-flight hardware that NASA wants to use to land humans on the lunar surface in the coming years. During their nearly ten-day journey to the Moon and back, astronauts plan to run experiments that will set the stage for future explorers.
"What we're trying to do is not pick up where Apollo left off, but to use our decades of experience and knowledge and planning to do this sustainable presence on the Moon — and then to do science alongside of that," says Barbara Cohen, a planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
[...] Some of the key experiments that will be conducted during the Artemis II mission will explore how deep-space travel affects human health. Other research will rely on the astronauts' ability to see geological features on parts of the Moon that have never been viewed by human eyes.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Freeman on Wednesday April 01, @05:52PM
I mean, this is what I submitted it being April 1st and all, but we can do the more serious bit instead.
https://arstechnica.com/staff/2026/04/a-word-from-editor-moonshark-about-artemis-ii/ [arstechnica.com]
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday April 01, @05:55PM (15 children)
This is the coolest thing I have ever seen.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 4, Interesting) by corey on Wednesday April 01, @07:53PM (14 children)
It’s a nice bit of happy news in the current times hey. I’ve been following this for months. We’ll have the livestream up on a big tv at work today.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by turgid on Wednesday April 01, @08:04PM (13 children)
Isn't it great? I hope it's a real inspiration to everyone everywhere. No one has been to the Moon in my lifetime. It certainly inspires me.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Wednesday April 01, @08:39PM (10 children)
Yeah same! I’ve been going on about this to random friends (usually kids parents) who had no idea about it. Getting them to get their kids watching. People don’t seem to know it’s the first time humans are going close to the moon since (from memory) 1972, which is around a decade before I was born. It’s a big thing. I work in the space industry, we’re all across it but I’m trying to get regular people interested.
I did have one parent say something along the lines of “why are we sending people to the moon, we got too many problems to fix here on earth.”
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Wednesday April 01, @08:46PM
I did have one parent say something along the lines of “why are we sending people to the moon, we got too many problems to fix here on earth.”
*facepalm*
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Touché) by mrpg on Wednesday April 01, @10:33PM (7 children)
It is true, there are way too many real problems, we all but the millionaires have problems: unemployment, healthcare, etc.
I like science and for it we are where we are BUT say you have 100 million, for the moon or for my mom's insurance? or any other mom.
Discuss.
(Score: 3, Touché) by khallow on Thursday April 02, @12:48PM (6 children)
Sounds great for your mom's insurance provider. But what is it doing for your mom?
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Thursday April 02, @07:08PM (5 children)
Paying a doctor to cure her. Indeed, we need more science to be better.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 03, @06:49PM (4 children)
In the US, putting more money into insurance is pushing a noodle. They're already over spending for health care.
Won't get that from insurance. It's for paying for health care (and similar expenses) via prearranged installment so that your cash flow isn't crippled by illness, death, or other costly medical events.
I see space colonization like the Cambrian explosion [wikipedia.org] or life emerging onto land. Both resulted in enormous diversification of life through creation of new niches and interaction between participants. First, it will be a genuine biological evolution event since life will be living in places that it has never lived before and eventually thriving there. Second, it will be a massive increase in economic systems - bigger than globalization in the long run.
Meanwhile throwing $100 million at mothers' cures will help their lives mostly humanely, but it won't help future mothers with their cures. It's a one time thing. One makes our universe better permanently and the other, only for a little while.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Friday April 03, @07:58PM (3 children)
Sure. But people have needs now.
I care about my mom so I'd use a lot for people's needs now and the other part for science.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday April 04, @04:12PM (2 children)
I favor Ayn Rand's opinions on "need". We can need far beyond our society's ability to provide for those needs. Health care is a notorious example. No matter how much resources society throws at us, we will die in the not-so-distant future anyway.
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday April 04, @09:06PM (1 child)
You make me think of Ecclesiastes:
"Vanity of Vanities": The book frequently uses the Hebrew word hevel (often translated as "vanity" or "meaningless"), which literally refers to vapor or breath. It suggests that life is fleeting and often hard to grasp.
A Time for Everything: One of its most famous passages (Chapter 3) describes the rhythmic nature of life: "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven..."
Practical Wisdom: Despite its somewhat somber outlook, it encourages people to find joy in simple things—like good food, hard work, and companionship—as these are seen as gifts.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday April 05, @01:52AM
Isn't one of the characteristics of a gift that it is freely given?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by quietus on Thursday April 02, @07:53AM
It's headline news over here (Belgium). Good luck to the astronauts and NASA on this mission.
(Score: 5, Funny) by janrinok on Thursday April 02, @05:23AM (1 child)
I remember having a beer watching the moon landing. In support of the space missions I continued to drink beer throughout my lifetime (so far...).
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 3, Funny) by hendrikboom on Friday April 03, @03:47AM
I remember being in bed with my girlfriend during the moon landing. It's not likely to happen again over fifty years later; she died long ago and I've turned into an old man.
(Score: 5, Informative) by mrpg on Wednesday April 01, @06:02PM
NASA's Artemis II Live Mission Coverage (Official Broadcast)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3kR2KK8TEs [youtube.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by LVDOVICVS on Wednesday April 01, @06:06PM (11 children)
I'd like to be an astronaut. My proposal is that for science, on the flight to and from the moon, I'd stick my arm out the window and do "up flaps" and "down flaps" to see how much fun it is. For science.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 01, @08:27PM (9 children)
I was born in the late 1960s. Our kindergarten "what do you want to be when you grow up?" survey split about evenly among the boys: Fireman/Policeman/Astronaut.
The whole "wanna be an Astronaut" thing definitely has lost some appeal. Back in the early 1970s we were going to have more and more and more people going into space.... yeah, not so much.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday April 01, @09:02PM
Music was funkier then too.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 01, @10:39PM (7 children)
'split about evenly among the boys: Fireman/Policeman/Astronaut."
Firemen provide a useful service to the community. Their jobs are incredibly dangerous.
Policemen are tools of the State to keep you in your place.
Astronauts are a side-show attraction for the military-industrial complex.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Freeman on Thursday April 02, @01:53PM (5 children)
https://emag.directindustry.com/2025/08/07/space-exploration-inventions-daily-life/ [directindustry.com]
Space exploration has lead to the creation of various things that you use every day. Would we have made these things anyway? Maybe, maybe not.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday April 02, @03:23PM (4 children)
Might as well ask what we would have invented, if we hadn't spent a trillion dollars on low utility space activities? And the inventions aren't that impressive in their space-exclusiveness. Scratch resistant coatings on glass? Wireless devices? GPS? Cordless tools? Memory foam? Come on. There's not a one there that wouldn't be invented anyway - and perhaps already was! This is an example of NASA taint. Somewhere in the murky past, someone got some NASA funding to develop an invention, NASA was an early customer, or happened to invent something vaguely like what NASA used in the past (the medical imaging technology example in particular). Now, it's forever tainted as a NASA spinoff.
As to the astronauts as MIC stooges, this bit of theater has meant funding so far around $100 billion [soylentnews.org] to the aerospace defense industry for two token launches of the SLS system. If NASA were serious about doing space activities, they could do the same mission profile with a Falcon Heavy and Dragon 2 capsule for more than two orders of magnitude less cost (even if we had two Falcon Heavy launches to launch the Dragon capsule and a hypergolic booster - despite the untested nature of that approach, it's about as risky as sending people up on a vehicle that has flown once before - with a lot of critical systems like avionics missing).
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 03, @12:45AM (3 children)
>Might as well ask what we would have invented, if we hadn't spent a trillion dollars on low utility space activities?
Better ways for the Scrooges of the world to keep the Cratchits under their thumbs.
Space travel promoted the invention of new things (like the digital clock, and digital computers) because the old ways of doing things just didn't cut it "out there."
Without new problems to solve, we stagnate. The rich get richer, etc.
>paraphrasing: without satellites GPS, global weather monitoring and modeling, grooved concrete for runway drainage, all of that would have been invented and widely used anyway.
>for more than two orders of magnitude less cost
These are classic examples of khallow taint.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 03, @01:37AM (2 children)
Like everything on the spinoff list of the article?
The new things I think that space travel would need to solve is stuff like extreme recycling or maintaining an Earth-like environment in space. Stuff that actually needs doing.
Yes. It's not like we'd refuse to want to have an accurate positioning system or weather prediction. And grooved concrete? Come on.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 03, @02:26AM (1 child)
>It's not like we'd refuse to want to have an accurate positioning system
And how are you going to get satellite coverage without, you know, a space program?
In your timeline were we supposed to wait for the child of gem-mine owners to strike it rich on some tulip-bulb economic bubble so he could go out and privately break into the military's exclusive ICBM tech for commercial use?
"We came in peace for all mankind" was a little disingenuous, but it was still backed up with open access to (most of) the data, (most of) the tech and so much else that NEVER would have gotten into the hands of a pot smoking brat-billionaire in a world that didn't have a (mostly) non-military space program.
Without NASA, the internet comes decades later, if at all.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Disagree) by khallow on Friday April 03, @03:55AM
By launching satellites that provide the satellite coverage. If a space program is launching satellites, then Starlink would be a really large space program. Is it?
Well, it would be much faster. Let us keep in mind that SpaceX went from nothing in 2002 to half of all orbital launches in 2025. NASA didn't do that starting from 1957 - a full 45 years longer. There's something wrong with the NASA approach and it's time to recognize it.
Or rather it came 27 years later [soylentnews.org]. How much future have we lost?
In my link, I noted that you repeated the same failed arguments you had said a few months before that post. The GPS spinoff argument was one of those BTW.
NASA had nothing to do with the internet or its technologies aside from being a few of many clients of ARPANET, in turn one of several founding networks that formed the early internet. The early internet was a combination of private and military efforts.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 03, @12:37AM
>Astronauts are a side-show attraction for the military-industrial complex.
And what 6-7 year old didn't dream of "running away with the Circus?"
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 03, @08:16PM
You're joking but sadly this is probably the future of "space missions". Rich kids getting their astronaut badge. For science.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by quietus on Thursday April 02, @07:57AM (2 children)
For those interested, here's a real-time playback [apolloinrealtime.org] of the previous Apollo missions to the Moon.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Friday April 03, @02:25AM (1 child)
Thanks for that link. It is really cool, bringing back memories of watching the original launches.They even brought TV's into classrooms so the students could watch the launches.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Friday April 03, @04:08AM
In the UK, I have just watched a news clip of teachers doing exactly the same thing for the Artemis 2 launch. Neither teacher nor pupils were alive during the Apollo landings.
It makes me feel even older....
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 1) by JamesWebb on Saturday April 04, @09:08AM
Apollo 8 orbited the Moon in 1968. Ten orbits. 69 miles from the surface. Artemis II — launching in 2026 — will not orbit the Moon. It will fly past it at 4,700 miles and come home. That's 30x further from the lunar surface than Apollo 13 managed in 1970 as an emergency abort.
The delta-v to reach the Moon hasn't changed. The physics is identical. The same amount of energy is required today as in 1968. What changed is everything around the physics. Nine years of mission planning. Six launch date delays. A heat shield that eroded on the uncrewed test flight — and instead of fixing it, they modified the reentry trajectory and redacted the review. Hydrogen leaks. Helium leaks. Engine swaps. A rollback to the assembly building. The Lunar Gateway was cancelled entirely one month before launch. The engines are RS-25s designed in the 1970s.
The SLS program has cost north of $50 billion and has now produced one uncrewed test flight and one crewed flyby that achieves less than what three astronauts did in a capsule built with slide rules 58 years ago. Apollo landed humans on the Moon six times across four years. Artemis has pushed its first landing to 2028, and nobody in the industry believes that date.
Every problem generates a new layer of review, a new board, a new workaround, a new delay. Nothing gets removed. Nothing gets simplified. The complexity grows. The capability shrinks. The heat shield cracks? Don't fix the shield — change the trajectory and redact the report. The hydrogen leaks? Add another wet dress rehearsal. The helium flows wrong? Roll it back to the hangar. The Gateway doesn't work? Cancel it, but change nothing else.
At some point you have to ask: is the goal to go to the Moon, or is the goal to sustain the program that talks about going to the Moon?