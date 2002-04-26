40 Google features to find exactly what you need, the alternative search engines that do things Google won't, and the reference desk framework underneath all of it:
Most of us search Google the same way we always have: type a few words, scroll, click something that looks close enough, and hope. For a while, that worked. Google handed us a list of links and let us take it from there.
What's happening now is something different. A 2024 study by SparkToro found that nearly 60% of Google searches end without anyone clicking through to a website, and the trend has accelerated since. By February 2026, Ahrefs found that queries triggering AI Overviews now see a 58% reduction in clicks. Google has been systematically inserting itself between you and the original source, answering questions with AI-generated summaries before you ever reach the page those answers came from. The results you do see are filtered through an algorithm that weighs your search history, your location, and the billions of dollars advertisers have spent to appear for particular queries. Two people searching identical phrases on the same day can get meaningfully different results without either of them knowing it. And because Google controls roughly 90% of the world's search traffic, most people have no frame of reference for what a less mediated search experience would even look like.
The search bar replaced the reference desk without replacing the skills behind it: knowing how to ask a question precisely, understanding how information is organized and who funds it, knowing the difference between a primary source and a summary of one. The assumption was that the technology made all of that unnecessary, which suited Google; a user who can't navigate information independently is a user who keeps coming back to be guided.
The search bar you already have is more capable than that arrangement requires you to know. With the right syntax, it becomes a precision instrument: narrow by domain, by date, by file type, by exact phrase. We can pull up archived pages, surface open file directories, and even find what people said in forums instead of what brands want us to find. None of it requires a new tool or a paid account. The capability has been there the whole time.
Google is constantly interpreting you. It swaps in synonyms, personalizes results based on your history, and decides what you probably meant rather than returning what you typed. Most of the time that interpretation is invisible. These tools are how you override it.
Anybody have any tips or pointers to add to this?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by mcgrew on Friday April 03, @05:19PM (6 children)
Not only the minus operator that weeded out hits with the - in front of it, there were a lot of other very useful search tools that have been missing for a very long time.
Google's heyday was 2005. They have been less and less useable ever since. If I was forty again I'd write a new search engine.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 5, Informative) by corey on Friday April 03, @11:32PM (2 children)
I use Startpage (https://www.startpage.com), and much prefer it than Google and DuckDuckGo. It also listens when you use the - operator, and quotes around things. I find DuckDuckGo tends to go “yeah I reckon I know what you are asking for”, and spits back results that are all the same. Like there’s a layer of interpretation there before it searches the website database for keywords. Whereas Startpage tends to give me the raw results without the it-thinks-it-knows-what-I’m-talking-about crap.
(Score: 2) by Bentonite on Saturday April 04, @03:09AM
Startpage is a frontend for google - it's mostly okay when it isn't demanding JavaScript execution.
It seems the least sucky search engine frontend is now ironically; https://4get.ca/ [4get.ca] as everything works without JavaScript.
Now only if the captcha didn't have a ⅓ chance of asking the user to seriously select pictures of proprietary software.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Saturday April 04, @07:57AM
Same here. And for the OP's:
"Don't use Google" would be a start. In that regard StartPage is a disenshittified Google, no AI slop, no product placement, no ads, just search results.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Bentonite on Saturday April 04, @03:04AM (2 children)
Writing a search engine isn't even required anymore - any decent database contains text search functions.
The issue with hosting a search engine is the crawling - there are billions of websites now and many sites will block even well-behaved crawlers and many sites don't have any text on the page without JavaScript execution (which means that if you don't have an entire datacentre full of servers, you won't have the processing resources to index those websites - but it seems the proper solution is not to index those websites).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Unixnut on Saturday April 04, @11:20AM
Agreed, I'd prefer a search engine that only indexed websites that either didn't use javascript, or were designed properly to degrade gracefully when JS is not available. Avoiding JS will filter out a large chunk of the slop that ruins the web currently, not to mention the reduced requirements of if your web crawler as you mentioned.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Sunday April 05, @04:48PM
The spider is the honest webmaster's friend. Putting up a robots file on a page you want seen is stupid, as stupid as only allowing javascript. Any coder worth his salt wouldn't have a site like that, and no one should want to visit one.
There are, these days, billions of sites, as you say. Most of them are not worth visiting.
The Republicans used to be against Democrats, today they're against democrats.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Friday April 03, @05:31PM (1 child)
When do I not click through to a website? When *none* of the sites Google sends me to answer my query. In this case the AI summary usually doesn't either.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday April 04, @04:07PM
True but I bet the followup search stats are FAR more interesting.
This morning I searched something like "K8S TCP default keepalive" and didn't click a single returned result but I see there are three super specific options I can choose from that go in a securityContext and eventually searching on them you end up clicking on
https://kubernetes.io/docs/tasks/administer-cluster/sysctl-cluster/ [kubernetes.io]
And there are exactly one zillion possible sysctls you can set in K8S, although many of them require weird enough combos of K8S version and linux kernel version and sometimes have odd security requirements.
Google being a time waster rather than a time saver, this leads down rabbit holes that are not useful. Its interesting that you've only been able to set net.ipv4.tcp_rmem and net.ipv4.tcp_wmem for about a year in a K8S cluster. I would guess you'd usually want small windows for latency reasons and less wasted memory ("buffer bloat elimination"), but this is approaching the limits of stuff I'd want to get involved with and has nothing to do with the timeout issue I was looking into this morning. Which ended up being not network related anyway, it just looked that way at first glance (actually was IO limited LOL and isn't even a 'real' problem)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Snotnose on Friday April 03, @11:07PM
Everything TFA mentions was available 25 years ago. In fact, there was an O'Reilly book that told you about this stuff. For whatever reason Google disabled a lot of the functionality 10-15 years ago. Has Google re-enabled all these logical operators?
Trump's Grave will be the world's most popular open air toilet.
(Score: 3, Informative) by namefags_are_jerks on Saturday April 04, @03:37AM
Articles that faff on for 400 words and still give no information it claims it'll be divulging do worse than 40% at getting a click.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 04, @06:04AM
For ordinary people, clicking through Google search to websites also means get annoying consent popups instead of immediate content, then get flooded by Google ads. So demotivating.
Not mentioning offensive humanity checks by clouds.
World Wide Web is disgusting, near to useless now.
A failed case of originally perspective technology, totally screwed by corporations on both client and server side.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.