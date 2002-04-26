an international team of astronomers has detected an extraordinary cosmic event that could redefine our understanding of black hole mergers. For the first time, a binary black hole merger, observed in November 2024, has been linked with a short gamma-ray burst (GRB) , a phenomenon that was previously thought impossible. This unprecedented event, detailed in The Astrophysical Journal, could open a new frontier in multi-messenger astronomy, combining the "sound" of gravitational waves with the "flash" of high-energy light.

On November 2024, the LIGO-Virgo-KAGRA observatories captured a signal from an immense gravitational wave event, identified as S241125n. What made this discovery particularly extraordinary was the immediate detection of a gamma-ray burst (GRB) that followed just 11 seconds later. Gamma-ray bursts, known for their intense energy and brief duration, are typically associated with neutron star mergers, not black hole mergers. For a long time, scientists believed that black hole mergers would remain invisible to traditional telescopes. This new finding upends that assumption, suggesting that under the right conditions, even the darkest of cosmic collisions can emit visible radiation.

"This estimate is deliberately conservative, and the true probability of a chance alignment may be even lower," said the research team. "However, in the interest of scientific rigor, we cannot yet draw a definitive conclusion. Regardless, this is clearly a very intriguing event."

The findings suggest that the correlation between gravitational waves and a gamma-ray burst is not merely coincidental but a rare, albeit possible, occurrence.

The study, published in The Astrophysical Journal , presents compelling evidence that S241125n is a multi-messenger event that bridges gravitational waves and electromagnetic radiation, specifically gamma rays and X-rays. Gravitational waves , detected by the observatories, are ripples in spacetime caused by the violent collision of massive objects like black holes. In this case, scientists recorded the waves from a black hole merger about 4.2 billion light-years away , an astonishing distance that places the event in the early universe.

Just after the gravitational-wave signal, NASA's Swift satellite detected a short GRB, followed by an X-ray afterglow from China's Einstein Probe. These electromagnetic signals were pinpointed to the same region of the sky, making it highly improbable that they were unrelated. Such an alignment, researchers assert, could occur only once in several decades.

One of the most striking aspects of S241125n is the extreme mass of the black holes involved. The study suggests that the two black holes involved in the merger each had a mass more than 100 times that of our Sun. This is significantly larger than most previous black hole mergers detected by LIGO, which typically involve black holes with masses in the tens of solar masses. These unusually massive black holes raise intriguing questions about their origins, suggesting they might have formed through previous mergers or exotic formation processes.

The discovery challenges existing theories of black hole formation and suggests that such heavy black holes can exist in distant regions of the universe. The large mass of the merging black holes implies that these events could be observed across vast cosmic distances, opening up new possibilities for understanding the history and evolution of black holes and their environments.