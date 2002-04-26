GitHub has confirmed it will begin using developer interaction data to train its artificial intelligence models, marking a significant shift in how user data is handled across its platform.

The move, set to take effect on April 24, introduces an opt-out system, meaning most users will be automatically enrolled unless they explicitly disable the setting.

The Microsoft-owned platform said it will start collecting and using interaction data from its AI coding assistant, GitHub Copilot, to improve model performance.

This includes:

Code snippets entered by users

Prompts and inputs

AI-generated outputs and edits

Context such as file structure and repository data

User feedback like ratings and interactions

GitHub says this data will help build "more intelligent, context-aware" coding tools and improve accuracy across different programming languages and workflows.

[...] Users who do not want their data used for training must manually disable the setting in their account preferences.

However, enterprise-focused tiers including Copilot Business and Enterprise are excluded from the change, reflecting stricter data governance expectations in corporate environments.

GitHub says real-world developer interactions are essential to improving AI systems.