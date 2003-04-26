Within hours of launching four astronauts on NASA's Artemis 2 mission around the moon, its crew reported a glitch in what may have been the most anticipated new creature comfort of their Orion spacecraft: their space toilet.

Artemis 2 mission specialist Christina Koch noted an issue starting up part of the Orion capsule's toilet — which NASA calls the Universal Waste Management System — that deals with urine collection.

"The toilet fan is reported to be jammed," NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan said during live mission commentary. "Now the ground teams are coming up with instructions on how to get into the fan and clear that area to revive the toilet for the mission."

Norm Knight, NASA's director of flight operations, told reporters here at the Kennedy Space Center that the malfunction was due to a controller issue on the toilet. But NASA confirmed astronauts could still use the space commode to poop, just not urinate, though engineers were working to restore it to full service.

"In the meantime they're getting their contingency — their backup waste management capabilities specifically for urine," Jordan said. "The fecal collection of the toilet, that specific capability, can still be used with the waste management system aboard Orion."

NASA astronaut Christina Koch works with a test version of the Orion space toilet.

Artemis 2 mission specialist Christina Koch (right) works with a test version of the Orion space toilet. | Credit: NASA

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A few hours after Koch reported the toilet issue to Mission Control, flight controllers walked her through a series of steps to try and fix it.

"Houston, Integrity, good checkout," Koch said after trying the fix.

Then, some relieving news.

"Happy to report that toilet is go for use," Mission Control's Capcom Amy Dill radioed Koch. "We do recommend letting the system get to operating speed before donating fluid, and then letting it run a little bit after donation."

"We are cheers all around, and we will do that," Koch replied.

It does sound like at least one crewmember used a contingency bag before the fix. Koch reported that one CCU, or Collapsible Contingency Urinal, was full and needed to be emptied overboard. Dill radioed up instructions on the best time for that dump, and all was well.

That may be a relief for the Artemis 2 astronauts, in more ways than one. NASA's Apollo astronauts did not have the luxury of a toilet when they flew to the moon in the 1960s and 1970s. They peed and pooped in plastic bags, then stowed the solid waste and vented urine overboard into space.

The toilet aboard Orion is a smaller, more compact version of the bathrooms on the International Space Station. It's built into the floor of the Orion capsule and allows Artemis 2 astronauts some privacy while taking care of business. While the Orion spacecraft is larger than NASA's Apollo capsules, it's still cramped — the interior has been compared to that of two SUVs.