'Shockingly bad': Nissan Leaf drivers voice anger over app shutdown:
Owners of some Nissan Leaf electric vehicles are angry after the carmaker announced it would shut down an app that lets them remotely control battery charging and other functions.
Drivers of Leaf cars made before May 2019 and the e-NV200 van (produced until 2022) have been told that the NissanConnect EV app linked to their vehicles will "cease operation" from 30 March. This means they will lose remote services, including turning on the heating, and some map features.
Experts said they expected other drivers to experience similar problems in future as "connected cars" – vehicles that can connect to the internet – get older.
One driver and Guardian Money reader, Alan Clucas, said he was upset by the switch-off, adding that some of the affected vehicles were less than four years old. "I think Nissan should do better," he said.
Talking about his seven-year-old Leaf, Clucas said the "most annoying thing will be not being able to smart-charge the car or remotely warm it up on frosty mornings". He added: "We could previously check the charge levels from a mobile phone."
Other affected motorists have been discussing the matter online. "Looks like going forward, only paid-for remote connectivity will be supported," said one, adding that it was "amazing" that Nissan "only supported a core EV feature for seven years. Considering [an] average car can last for 12-plus years, that is shockingly bad."
Another driver added: "My car is almost 10 years old now, but those with an early 2020 model won't be too happy that their not-even seven-year-old car is having remote access removed with a month's notice."
Nissan faced criticism in 2024 when it dropped the first generation of Leaf cars after the switch-off of the UK's 2G network. The carmaker said the latest move was because the app could not be "upgraded to support future enhancements".
In-car services such as climate control and charging timers would still be available through the infotainment system, Nissan said, but remote services and some map-related features would not.
Steve Walker from the motoring magazine Auto Express said the situation was a preview of what would happen when "today's cars" get old.
"As modern cars that are even more reliant on connected services and updates than the Leaf age, it is likely that manufacturer support for their systems will drop away, too," he said.
This could mean other features including navigation systems, touchscreen controls and even subscriptions for features such as heated seats, autonomous driving aids or extra engine power could stop working or be turned off further down the line, he said.
"Nobody wants to see cars rendered obsolete before their time," Walker said. "The best way to minimise the environmental impact of cars is to build them to last. Software and digital systems need to be as durable and reliable as mechanical components."
Benjamin Gorman, a senior lecturer at Bournemouth University, said the tech world was shifting towards software-as-a service (Saas) models.
"A good example is software like Adobe Photoshop – historically, you could buy it once and use it for as long as you liked, whereas now it typically requires an ongoing subscription," said Gorman.
This worked well for things such as games and entertainment platforms, where people are used to subscriptions and shorter upgrade cycles, he said. However, it is more problematic when applied to expensive physical products such as cars, which people expect to keep working for a decade or more.
"I suspect we will see this issue more often in the coming years as vehicles become increasingly software-driven," said Gorman. "We are seeing more manufacturers experiment with subscription fees for connected features ... but it raises important questions about what consumers feel they should permanently own versus what they are effectively renting through software services."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 05, @09:38PM (3 children)
Wow. I don't need a smartphone at all to put gas in my fucking gas tank.
A car should not need a smart phone for anything at all. Even optionally. That is just retarded.
Cell phones get thrown out every five minutes and communications methods change every five seconds. Cars just roll around on the road. For years. The two don't go together.
Don't buy cars with this shit. I *think* there is still some competition in that market.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @09:58PM (1 child)
> Wow. I don't need a smartphone at all to put gas in my fucking gas tank.
Almost like you don't need a smartphone at all to plug the car in and charge it. Or walk out to the garage and start the environmental system. Or...
but these are features that they had, and want, which your no-smartphone-car _doesn't_ have, whether you want it or not.
To say nothing of standardization and protocols which could/should/will eventually happen.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 05, @11:51PM
> Almost like you don't need a smartphone at all to plug the car in and charge it.
I believe this is correct for home charging, but I've yet to see a public/pay fast charger that works without a smart phone. Once public fast chargers have credit card readers and don't require an app, I'll start to think about getting an electric car. Anyone, does this exist in USA?
I don't have a smart phone and don't feel like I'm missing out on anything worthwhile...
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Monday April 06, @01:28AM
None of these features are required to operate the car. The point is people paid for these things and they're now being taken away.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Sunday April 05, @10:45PM (1 child)
Superficially, just provide a web page interface. However, as a thought experiment, imagine buying a Y2K era Ford with an embedded web browser. The TLS certs will have expired years ago, it was probably written using some abomination like Flash as a UI... not so good.
IF there's enough demand and the users are not intentionally locked out to encourage the environmental disaster of forced replacement, I would imagine it would be possible to plug a RasPi grade piece of hardware into the ODB-II port and run the car features remotely, make your own app, do whatever you want.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Sunday April 05, @11:56PM
I would be quite happy with a simple web server that mimics the OBD Diagnostics tool.
Standard HTML ( Maybe even 4.0 )., work with any browser. Especially expired cellphones.
No security to read. Bonus if I can change settings and exercise peripherals - with login.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]