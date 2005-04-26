The science of smartphone addiction:
This is huge news, a landmark verdict that will inform hundreds of cases to come. While the plaintiff, a 20-year-old identified only as KGM, has been awarded $6m in damages, it's the verdict itself that's most damaging, as it opens the door to many more lawsuits against tech companies.
KGM's lawyers, in their closing remarks, said: “How do you make a child never put down the phone? That’s called the engineering of addiction. They engineered it, they put these features on the phones. These are Trojan horses: they look wonderful and great … but you invite them in and they take over.”
One literature review by Italian pediatrists linked digital addiction in children with depression, diet, and psychological issues, as well as 'sleep, addiction, anxiety, sex related issues, behavioral problems, body image, physical activity, online grooming, sight, headache, and dental care'. KGM was six years old when she first got addicted to social media, according to her testimony.
Researchers in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands have also linked 'high social media usage' among adolescents to 'a statistically significant change in the developmental trajectory of cerebellum volumes', a part of the brain associated with emotional control. It could literally influence the brain's physical development.
Another report says: "frequent social media use may be associated with distinct changes in the developing brain in the amygdala (important for emotional learning and behavior) and the prefrontal cortex (important for impulse control, emotional regulation, and moderating social behavior), and could increase sensitivity to social rewards and punishments".
However, it's worth noting that none of these findings are yet conclusive.
They're not entirely wrong. The basis of addiction is all about hijacking the 'mesolimbic system', the part of the brain responsible for associating certain behaviors with rewards, both natural (food, sex, play) and artificial (drugs such as alcohol and nicotine, and notifications). Once a reward is achieved, dopamine is released.
One study on teen addiction linked activation of the mesolimbic pathway to social media use, stating children are "often victims of an unrelenting 'dopamine cycle' created in a loop of 'desire' induced by endless social media feeds, 'seeking and anticipating rewards' in the way of photo tagging, likes, and comments," the latter being the triggers that continue to reinstate the 'desire' behavior.
"The overactivation of the dopamine system in such individuals can further increase the risk of addictive behaviors or pathological changes that lead to a decline in pleasure from natural rewards." Essentially, all you want to do is keep scrolling, just like an addict looking for an endless fix because natural rewards no longer provide the same pleasure as scrolling.
According to CNN, KGM's lawyer Mark Lanier said in his opening statement: “This case is about two of the richest corporations who have engineered addiction in children’s brains,” Lanier said in his opening statement. “The swipe, for a child, like Kaley, this motion is a handle of a slot machine. But every time she swipes, it’s not for money, but for mental stimulation.”
KGM's lawyers mention the infinitely scrollable feeds and video autoplay as features designed to keep people on the apps, maintain attention, and encourage addictive behaviors. But it's ok, because the inventor of the scrollable feed, Aza Raskin, apologized when he unleashed this horror upon the world.
Combine this with the infinitely scrollable feed and addictive, casino-esque nature of social media platforms, and you get doomscrolling, a constant stream of bad news, enraging user-created content, and messaging that you're never going to be enough unless you do this, or buy that, or look like this.
[...] The bottom line? Children are easily impressionable, and if online negativity is more rewarding than positivity, unfettered access to an endless stream of content designed to make users feel worse to increase engagement is going to warp their worldview. According to the jury, in this case, the buck stops at the algorithm's designers.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 06, @02:33AM (1 child)
Why didn't this rage get vented on the tobacco, processed foods and prescription opioid companies? I mean, I guess it did, sort of, but other than tobacco it feels like they got a slap on the wrists... Billions in profits penalized by millions in fines and weak assurances that they won't do it again. Tobacco did get dramatically reduced, but vaping just repeated their plays for another generation of nicotine addicts, not even the creativity to find a new neurotransmitter - give the screen pushers credit for development of new dopamine sources.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday April 06, @02:48AM
Big Tobacco held things off with a long running disinformation and propaganda campaigns, I presume social control media is also doing the same. With tobacco, that included hiring say-for-pay fake research and smear campaigns against opponents. There was also product placement. Take Hollywood movies, for example. Basically any time you saw someone smoking in movies from the 1940s onward they the studios were paid to show it. That's happening again with "influencers". That part is simply paid product placement. Also, during WWII, combat rations were stocked with a pair of cigarettes each, and so on.
I figure something similar has been going on behind the scenes with social control media. Many sites came and went before Facebook but somehow every time the masses started to lose interest in Facebook and it started to decline, there was a flurry of FOMO articles in the tabloids. Eventually it stuck. I have my suspicions based on Bill Binney's statement that the government three letter agencies would have invented Facebook had it not happened along when it did. It's probably a step further than that even. I mean look at what a clown Zuckerberg is and yet Facebook still is swimming in money.
In both cases, tobacco and social control media, the aim is to get people hooked before they are teenagers so that they have little to no chance of breaking the addiction later even if they want to.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 06, @03:08AM
The funny thing is I use to surf YouTube for hours before the stupid channels came in. Remember when they just had those lists (most views, most liked, etc.)? I would jump from video to video, watching various stuff. Now that's it's all channels, it's too hard to find anything I want to watch. You watch a single video from one channel, the next thing you know, your entire "feed" is videos from that channel. And searching defeats the purpose. I just want to meander from video to video. I don't know what I want to watch until I see it. When I do watch videos, I make sure to clean my history just for that reason. Today's YouTube sucks ass.