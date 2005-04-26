More than 539 million years ago, soft, clarinet-shaped animals anchored themselves to the seafloor on disc-shaped bases, swaying alongside stalked animals resembling worms and baskets. These woodwindlike creatures are just a few of those coming to life from a treasure trove of newly discovered fossils in southwestern China.

It’s surprising to see some of these weird creatures this far back in the fossil record, and their discovery is unearthing crucial new details about one of the most notable explosions in the diversity of animals in fossil history, researchers report April 2 in Science.

“This paper is absolutely fascinating,” says paleontologist Emily Mitchell at the University of Cambridge. “It provides vital insights into life around the end of the Ediacaran Period.”

The Ediacaran preceded a pivotal moment in animal prehistory called the Cambrian explosion, which started around 539 million years ago and marked a dramatic and rapid diversification, an “explosion” of physical forms and complexity. How that explosion happened isn’t clear. Fossils from the late Ediacaran Period, from 575 million to 539 million years ago, show this is when the first unambiguous animal fossils appear but don’t offer many details about the animals’ bodies or biology. Many of the Cambrian animal groups also do not appear in the Ediacaran record, suggesting that Cambrian animal diversity may have exploded from only a small number of species.

Now, a new trove of fossil specimens collected near Jiangcheng, China, is challenging that idea.

[...] Among the more eyebrow-raising findings were the animals with bilateral symmetry — similar features on the right and left sides. Fossilized bodies of bilaterians this early is rare, with only four species known from the Ediacaran until now. Li and the team found more than 180 bugle worm fossils, along with fossils of other bilaterial creatures, including those that looked like sausages on skewers, with feathery appendages around their mouth ends.

Emmy Smith, a paleontologist at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, was struck by the abundance and diversity of bilaterian fossil finds. Many of these show structures specialized for feeding. These weren’t simple progenitors of later lineages; these animals were already quite physically complex, she says. “That strengthens the view that major animal lineages were already diversifying before the Cambrian.”

The results suggest the explosion of animal diversity in the Cambrian didn’t appear out of nowhere, Li says. Instead, a gradual buildup of complex animal life was underway millions of years before.