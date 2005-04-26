The Pentagon is spending $13.4 billion on AI this year alone:
The designation enters Maven into the Future Years Defense Program as a protected line item, giving it visibility and stability across budget cycles that experimental programs lack. The U.S. Army will manage all Maven contracts going forward, and oversight will transfer from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to the Chief Digital and AI Officer within 30 days, with program-of-record status expected before the close of fiscal year 2026 on September 30.
Palantir took over and built a full command-and-control platform that ingests data from more than 150 sources, according to Palantir's public demonstrations: satellite imagery, drone video, radar, infrared sensors, signals intelligence, and geolocation data. Computer vision algorithms trained on millions of labeled images automatically detect and classify battlefield objects, with yellow-outlined boxes marking potential targets, blue outlines flagging friendly forces and no-strike zones, and an ‘AI Asset Tasking Recommender’ proposing which weapons platforms and munitions should be assigned to each target.
NGA Director Vice Admiral Frank Whitworth stated at Palantir's AIPCON 9 conference in March that Maven can generate 1,000 targeting recommendations per hour, as reported by The Register, with the 18th Airborne Corps reportedly achieving comparable targeting output to the 2,000-person cell used during Operation Iraqi Freedom with roughly 20 people. Maven now has more than 20,000 active users, a figure that has quadrupled since March 2024. The platform was used during the 2021 Kabul airlift, to supply target coordinates to Ukrainian forces in 2022, and most recently during Operation Epic Fury against Iran in 2026, where it reportedly enabled processing of 1,000 targets within the first 24 hours, according to SpaceNews. NATO acquired a version in March 2025.
Meanwhile, the FY2026 defense budget reached $1.01 trillion, representing a 13% increase over FY2025, and for the first time included a dedicated AI and autonomy budget line of $13.4 billion, according to MeriTalk's analysis of the Pentagon budget request. That allocation covers unmanned aerial vehicles ($9.4 billion), maritime autonomous systems ($1.7 billion), and supporting AI software ($1.2 billion). The Pentagon now oversees more than 685 AI-related projects tied to weapons systems, per Congressional Research Service tracking.
[...] The Brennan Center for Justice, in a March 2026 report titled "The Business of Military AI," documented that Hegseth halved staffing at the Office of the Director of Operational Test and Evaluation and shuttered the Civilian Protection Center of Excellence. The center's researchers wrote that "the accelerating use of AI in warfighting has not been met with commensurate urgency to reckon with its dangers."
CSIS research has quantified AI-assisted targeting error propagation at 25% under variable conditions, according to a January 2026 analysis. Whitworth stated that by June 2026, Maven will begin transmitting "100 percent machine-generated" intelligence to combatant commanders. “No human hands actually participate in that particular template and that particular dissemination,” he added. “We want to use it for everything, not just targeting.”
Senator Elissa Slotkin introduced the AI Guardrails Act this month, which would prohibit the DoD from using autonomous weapons to kill without human authorization and bar AI use for domestic mass surveillance, The Hill reported. The FY2026 NDAA already declares targeting and launch authorization "inherently governmental" functions and requires reporting of autonomous weapons directive waivers to Congress.
[...] Meanwhile, a recent CSIS analysis documented Russian forces striking approximately 300 targets per day using unmanned systems in Ukraine, with data collection feeding AI platforms designated Platform-GNS and Avtomat. Russia voted against the December 2024 UN General Assembly draft resolution on lethal autonomous weapons alongside only North Korea and Belarus. That resolution passed 166-3 but remains non-binding; no international treaty currently governs lethal autonomous weapons systems. With AI reshaping the techonolgy industry, its influence has now begun to slip into the long shadow of military usage, and the implications of such deals remains to be seen.