AMD aims to extend its lead in desktop gaming with a new CPU, dubbed the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition. This top-of-the-line part has 16 cores fed by an absolutely massive 208 MB pool of cache, with memory spread across both CCDs.

The hotly anticipated processor chip is essentially a modified version of the 9950X3D announced in 2025, only both of the chip's two compute dies are now equipped with a 64 MB SRAM tile, boosting the L3 cache from 128 MB to 192 MB.

Larger caches benefit data heavy workloads, in particular PC games, by keeping more of the working memory closer to the cores. Since the launch of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in 2022, AMD has used advanced packing to expand its chips' L3 cache without needing to design a larger die. This technology helped AMD to overtake long-time rival Intel in gaming CPU performance.

While 3D V-Cache's most obvious benefits accrue to gamers, the additional cache also benefits a lot of high-powered production workloads, like 3D rendering, code compilation, AI, and data science because frequently accessed data can stay resident on the CPU for longer. (This is one of the reasons why caches of server CPUs have increased so dramatically over the past few years.)

[...] According to Jack Huynh, SVP of AMD's computing and graphics group, with the 9950X3D2, customers "no longer have to choose between a gaming or creator CPU."

[...] The 9950X3D2 is slated to hit store shelves on April 22. Pricing for the new part hasn't been released just yet, though with the 9950X3D currently retailing for north of $649, we don't expect it to be cheap.

This may make it tough to sell to gamers at a time when the memory, storage, and GPU prices are at an all-time high. AMD's decision to launch a new flagship in the current climate comes in stark contrast to Intel's newly-launched Core Ultra 200S Plus series processors, which we reviewed earlier this week, which promise 18 to 24 cores at a price ranging from $200-$300.

While AMD's X3D chips still hold the advantage in gaming, Intel's latest parts may see wider adoption because they're cheap and also perform exceptionally well in production workloads.