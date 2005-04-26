Now, these specs aren't special in a vacuum, but the fact that the cable can enable them over (up to) 990 feet — that's the impressive bit. The "entry-level" $116 version is only 3 feet long, and for that, it's quite expensive because you don't need fiber optic for this length. The best deal here is probably the 100-foot cable priced at $150, so only about $30 more for an extra 97 feet of fiber-optic goodness.

Ruipro has made the HDMI connectors on both ends removable, so you won't have to replace the entire cable if a plug breaks. When removed, the end of the cable can slot into keystone jacks and wall plates as well for easy storage. The cable itself is relatively thin for its size, and the connectors are made entirely of metal to ensure durability.

Another benefit of fiber optic is its resistance to electromagnetic interference, though that's not a huge issue to begin with for HDMI, and EMI is notoriously used as the bait to sell those aforementioned miracle cures. Regardless, this is still a solid HDMI 2.1 cable for those who value signal integrity, and even though the starting price is certainly not enticing, the subsequent options are priced rather fairly.