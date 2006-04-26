from the engage-with-your-surroundings dept.
Technology doesn't just make life easier, it changes how we think, how we act, and what we come to expect from the world around us. The biggest shifts show up slowly, fold into everyday life, and eventually become invisible. Over time, a tool or system starts shaping behavior:
Smartphones - Smartphones didn't just improve communication, they removed its boundaries. Messages became instant, information became constant, and waiting became optional.
Before smartphones, there were natural gaps in the day. Time between conversations. Time without updates. Time where nothing was happening. Those gaps have largely disappeared.
Now, attention is continuously pulled in multiple directions. Notifications interrupt focus, and moments of silence are often filled automatically.
[...] GPS Navigation - Finding your way used to require memory, awareness, and decision-making. People learned routes, recognized landmarks, and built mental maps of the places they lived and traveled through. GPS replaced much of that process: following instructions rather than remembering directions.
[...] In fact, studies have suggested that reliance on GPS can weaken spatial memory over time, as the brain outsources that responsibility.
[...] Social Media Algorithms - Social media introduced systems that decide what you see. Early platforms showed content in chronological order but over time algorithms began prioritizing posts based on engagement, predicting what would keep you scrolling the longest.
This changed behavior on both sides. Users consume what is most attention-grabbing, and creators adapt by producing content that performs well within the system. Over time, this creates feedback loops, where certain types of content are amplified while others disappear. What you see begins is heavily filtered and shaped, yet it feels like a reflection of reality.
Related:
- The 'Engineering of Addiction' - 3 Ways Meta and YouTube Are Claimed to Have Harmed Users
- Smartphones Promise Satisfaction and Meaning, Deliver Only More Searching
- Turning Phones on Silent May Increase Phone Checking
- Smartphone Addiction - It's not Just for Kids
- Should Smartphones Come with Health Warnings About Psychological Addiction?
Related Stories
As reported in The Guardian:
Smartphones are psychologically addictive, encourage narcissistic tendencies and should come with a health warning, researchers have said.
A study by the University of Derby and published in the International Journal of Cyber Behaviour, Psychology and Learning found that 13% of participants in the study were addicted, with the average user spending 3.6 hours per day on their device.
[...] The study examined the responses of a self-selected sample of 256 smartphone users who were asked about how they used their device as well as questions intended to establish their personality traits.
Social networking sites were the most popularly used apps (87%), followed by instant messaging apps (52%) and then news apps (51%).
[...] "Narcissism is a negative personality trait and if a person is spending a lot of time on Facebook or Twitter they're more likely to display these types of traits," said [study Co-author from the University of Derby’s psychology department Dr. Zaheer] Hussain.
Interesting article on smartphone addiction, written by a 45-year-old who suffered from it.
We touch our smartphones -- tap, click, swipe -- more than 2,500 times a day. That's probably 100 times more often than we touch our partner. The reason we do it is that the phone constantly demands attention by sending us notifications. It does so every time someone wants to connect with us, every time something changes in an app, every time an artificially intelligent entity decides we need information. Notifications have a barely veiled commercial purpose: Once we start playing with the phone, we're likely to open more apps, see more ads, buy more stuff.
It's relatively easy to retake control; I went into my phone's settings and banned every one of the 112 apps from sending notifications. Now, I only check my personal and corporate email accounts, as well as two messenger apps, when I want to, not when my device wants me to. That means my friends must wait longer than they used to for a response. They haven't noticed -- or at least they haven't commented on it. We overestimate the need for immediacy in communication; perhaps our kids don't because they live their addiction to a greater extent than we do, but an adult finds it easy to wait for a response.
Recovering addicts know it's impossible to be perfectly clean: Even if you don't use your favorite substance, you miss it. At the end of his opium essay, Cocteau wrote wistfully that perhaps "the young" might someday discover "a regime that would allow one to keep the benefits of the poppy" without getting addicted. That remains impossible for drugs but maybe not for smartphones.
I can sympathize. I went through a massively stressful period a couple of years ago, which involved being on-call for a project basically 24/7. Continuous status notifications and emails. This got me into the habit of leaving those notifications on, and every time any sort of message arrived, I'd check the phone, which would lead to using the phone, even if the message itself was unimportant.
The continuous flood of interruptions makes you feel needed, important, connected, or whatever. It also destroys your ability to concentrate (when working), or to participate in your family's life (when at home). Turning off all notifications was a very, very good thing...
'Common sense' advice to halt smartphone distraction may actually be misguided:
Telling people to turn their smartphones off, or set them on silent as a strategy to ease distractions or avoid addictive internet behaviors may backfire on some folks, according to Penn State researchers.
In a study, the researchers report that people checked their phones more often when their devices were in silent mode. They added that those who scored high in "Fear-of-Missing-Out" and "Need-to-Belong" personality tests checked their phones even more when silencing them and, in some cases, stayed on phones longer.
"The general, commonsensical approach to overcoming addiction or any kind of substance overuse or dependency is by cutting back on that substance," said Sundar, who is also an affiliate of Penn State's Institute for Computational and Data Sciences. "The industry approach to curbing smartphone overuse has generally been to try and figure out ways to cut off your access to phone, or to reduce the number of notifications or to give you the option of turning off the sound. While these are commonsensical approaches, we really do not know if they are psychologically effective. This seems to be one of those instances when cutting back can actually backfire or boomerang."
[...] People with high levels of FoMO checked their phones about 50 times a day when the vibration signal was on. In silent mode, though, the number of checks soared to about 120 checks a day for those participants. The researchers also found that people with high levels of FoMO stayed on phones significantly longer if their phones were in silent mode.
People with high levels of the Need-to-Belong trait did not pick up their phone more when their phones were in silent mode, however they did stay on phones longer if their phones were either on silent or vibration-only mode.
"Imagine, in class, the instructor tells the students to turn off their phones, we think that now everyone is paying attention to the instructor," said Sundar. "But, what our research is the opposite, in that they are preoccupied thinking about all the things that they're missing, so it might be even more distracting."
Journal Reference:
MengqiLiao and S. ShyamSundar, Sound of silence: Does Muting Notifications Reduce Phone Use?, Comput Hum Behav, 134, 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.chb.2022.107338
[Ed's Comment: AC Friendly withdrawn. You can blame you-know-who for the spamming]
Researchers at Baylor and Campbell universities found that smartphone users seeking meaning and purpose through their devices and social media could experience the opposite:
Smartphone users will be disappointed if they expect their devices and social media to fill their need for purpose and meaning. In fact, it will probably do the opposite, researchers at Baylor and Campbell Universities found in a recently published study.
[...] The researchers' results provide a sociological link to the psychological studies that point to connections between digital devices and media use with feelings of loneliness, depression, unhappiness, suicidal ideation and other poor mental health outcomes.
"Human beings are seekers – we seek meaning in our relationships, our work, our faith, in all areas of social life," Pieper said. "As researchers, we were interested in the role that smartphones – and the media they give us instant access to – might be playing in meaning-seeking.
"We conclude that smartphone attachment...could be anomigenic, causing a breakdown in social values because of the unstructured and limitless options they provide for seeking meaning and purpose and inadvertently exacerbate feelings of despair while simultaneously promising to resolve them," Pieper said. "Seeking itself becomes the only meaningful activity, which is the basis of anomie and addiction."
[...] "Our research finds that meaning-seeking is associated with increased smartphone attachment – a feeling that you would panic if your phone stopped working," Nelson said. "Social media use is also correlated with increased feelings of attachment."
The science of smartphone addiction:
This is huge news, a landmark verdict that will inform hundreds of cases to come. While the plaintiff, a 20-year-old identified only as KGM, has been awarded $6m in damages, it's the verdict itself that's most damaging, as it opens the door to many more lawsuits against tech companies.
KGM's lawyers, in their closing remarks, said: “How do you make a child never put down the phone? That’s called the engineering of addiction. They engineered it, they put these features on the phones. These are Trojan horses: they look wonderful and great … but you invite them in and they take over.”
One literature review by Italian pediatrists linked digital addiction in children with depression, diet, and psychological issues, as well as 'sleep, addiction, anxiety, sex related issues, behavioral problems, body image, physical activity, online grooming, sight, headache, and dental care'. KGM was six years old when she first got addicted to social media, according to her testimony.
Researchers in Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands have also linked 'high social media usage' among adolescents to 'a statistically significant change in the developmental trajectory of cerebellum volumes', a part of the brain associated with emotional control. It could literally influence the brain's physical development.
Another report says: "frequent social media use may be associated with distinct changes in the developing brain in the amygdala (important for emotional learning and behavior) and the prefrontal cortex (important for impulse control, emotional regulation, and moderating social behavior), and could increase sensitivity to social rewards and punishments".
However, it's worth noting that none of these findings are yet conclusive.
They're not entirely wrong. The basis of addiction is all about hijacking the 'mesolimbic system', the part of the brain responsible for associating certain behaviors with rewards, both natural (food, sex, play) and artificial (drugs such as alcohol and nicotine, and notifications). Once a reward is achieved, dopamine is released.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by JamesWebb on Wednesday April 08, @10:53AM
The camera extends this into the physical world.
A camera is permanent adversarial observation. It never blinks. It never looks away. It never grants the silence between glances that allows a person to relax, to be unperformed, to let the shadow regenerate. Under a camera, you are always on. Your posture adjusts. Your face arranges itself. The performance never stops because the observation never stops.
A judge once told feuding neighbors: "Get it on video." The prescription was permanent mutual surveillance — each watching the other, forever. Neither can heal because neither ever stops watching. Both locked in mutual shadow saturation, each depleting the other's ability to regenerate, each generating evidence that the other is the problem while their own observation IS the problem.
This extends to every security camera, every doorbell camera, every dashboard camera, every body camera, every ring of cameras around every building. We have built a civilization of permanent observation and then wondered why anxiety is epidemic. We removed the silence from the commons and called it safety. We made it impossible to be unobserved and then prescribed medication when people couldn't relax.
The surveillance isn't the solution to the anxiety. The surveillance IS the anxiety.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Wednesday April 08, @11:02AM (2 children)
None of which are true if you're a grown adult.
My smartphone provides instant access to information? Great. No discussion, let's LOOK AT THE NUMBERS... oh look, I was right/wrong. Now I have FAR MORE TIME to do... other things, like conversations, natural gaps, have a cup of tea.
Do I have to phone Jim to speak to him live and interrupt him mid-flow? Nah, I can send him a message and he can get around to it when he wants to.
Do I have notifications pinging off all day long? Nope. I silenced them. When I'm free, THEN I pick them up. My attention is more focused than ever since smartphones became mainstream.
GPS? Yep, my satnav is very helpful. You know how? I load it every morning so it tells me about traffic. I don't look at it for the rest of the journey unless it pipes up about traffic. Then it will detour me and, in doing so, I have learned a dozen alternative routes that I would NEVER HAVE FOUND on my own. I'm also quite fond of just going for a drive at random, exploring the area, knowing that I can just sat-nav my way back if I ever get lost.
Sure, if you're LAZY....
Social media? I've pretty much cut it out because it's NOT social. It has nothing to do with society or socialising at all any more. It's just nonsense that isn't true, stuff I'm not interested in, crap about popular TV, and stuff that nobody cares about. I gave up on Facebook because I realised that in the last several visits to it I hadn't seen A SINGLE POST from anyone that I actually know or speak to. It's just... a stream of content that people lock into because they're bored, and then don't come out of until it starts getting repetitive. That's not what I use it for.
All of this is prevented by just... consuming media like an adult. Using your brain rather than just doing "what everyone else does". And using things as tools, not crutches or replacements.
My smartphone/GPS/apps are AMAZING. It's literally James Bond/Sci-Fi stuff. Incredible. I use it as everything from a torch to a workstation. But that's the point. I USE IT. I have a purpose in mind, I use it for that purpose. When I have other things I need to do... I do them instead. Like an adult. And that means ignoring texts that come through while I'm driving, knowing the satnav is wrong and ignoring it, and not giving a damn about what vague celebrity that I wouldn't be able to pick out of a line-up has done what with who on what island in front of the cameras.
None of this is the device's fault, same way that "TV" didn't turn us into brainless morons, and lightswitches and push-buttons didn't make us lazy or stupid. It's nothing to do with the DEVICE. It's to do with YOUR USAGE OF IT. And your usage of it? Is dictated by YOU.
Whenever I hear about those people who have to have six alarm clocks, and self-imposed warnings on their time spent on games/social media, and people who have to have gambling controls of their apps, I don't think "Oh, my gosh, isn't technology terrible?!". I think "You're a fecking idiot with no self-control like a normal adult would have".
Stop blaming the technology (no violent movies don't make kids violent. You know what does? Then doing NOTHING BUT watching violent movies, because their parents don't give a damn what they do.
(Score: 1) by JamesWebb on Wednesday April 08, @11:05AM
Consider a child growing up with a screen in their hand from age two. The child's natural rhythm — attention, play, boredom, imagination, rest — is interrupted thousands of times per day by a device that provides stimulation without rhythm. The child never learns what regeneration feels like because they are never allowed to reach it. The moment of boredom — the pause between heartbeats where the shadow would fill back in — is immediately filled by content. By someone else's rhythm. By a feed that was designed, literally engineered, to prevent the user from ever reaching the silence.
The child doesn't develop their own pulse. They borrow one from the device. And when the device is taken away, they feel the absence not as peace but as panic — because the device was performing the function their own internal oscillation was supposed to learn. They never learned to hold the beat because someone else always held it for them.
This is why screen-addicted children can't sit still, can't tolerate boredom, can't self-regulate. It's not a discipline problem. It's an architecture problem. The silence they need to develop their own rhythm was filled before they could build one.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday April 08, @11:06AM
Whenever I hear about those people who have to have six alarm clocks, and self-imposed warnings on their time spent on games/social media, and people who have to have gambling controls of their apps, I don't think "Oh, my gosh, isn't technology terrible?!". I think "You're a fecking idiot with no self-control like a normal adult would have".
If only it were that simple. Pull yourself up by your own bootstraps!
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Wednesday April 08, @11:41AM
Or even if it not what one expects, it is what is forced on them.
I need quiet time to get work done. But others find that unacceptable. If I don't get their irrelevant alerts in my face every five seconds then I am not "being a team player", or I am being a"troublemaker". They might as well put a metal bucket over my head and keep hitting with a wrench, but they literally can't and won't see the problem.
Similarly, to communicate with some people means signing up to certain social media sites and sifting through piles of shit.
GPS? That reminds me, are there still any good sources of paper maps?