Anthropic is privately cautioning senior government officials that its upcoming model, presently known as “Mythos,” will increase the likelihood of massive cyberattacks in 2026, Axios reported. Axios CEO Jim VandeHei also reported that a source familiar with the upcoming models asserted a large-scale cyberattack may occur in 2026, with businesses being vulnerable targets.

Fortune also obtained a draft blog post from Anthropic characterizing “Mythos” as “currently far ahead of any other AI model in cyber capabilities.” The post further suggested that the model “presages an upcoming wave of models that can exploit vulnerabilities in ways that far outpace the efforts of defenders.”

Moreover, Axios co-founder Mike Allen also asked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman whether he agreed there was a likelihood of a “world-shaking cyberattack” in 2026 during a Monday interview.

“I think that’s totally possible, yes,” Altman told Allen. “I think to avoid that, it will require a tremendous amount of work.”

Furthermore, OpenAI on Monday released a blueprint for how the government should handle AI, titled, “Industrial Policy for the Intelligence Age: Ideas to Keep People First.” The blueprint warns of cyberattacks resulting from advanced and prevalent AI models.

“As AI systems become more capable and more embedded across the economy, they may introduce new vulnerabilities alongside new abundance,” the blueprint states. “Some systems may be misused for cyber or biological harm.”