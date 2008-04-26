Phys.org has an interesting report on the reason the slower car many times catches up:
Many drivers will know the feeling: you pull ahead of the slower car you've been stuck behind and cruise the open road ahead at your own, faster speed. By the time you reach the next stop light, you're sure that you've left the slower car far behind you—but to your surprise, you see that same car cruise up right behind you in the mirror. Horror buffs might even recall scenes from "Friday the 13th," where masked villain Jason Voorhees always catches up to his sprinting victims—despite himself walking at a leisurely pace.In a new study published in Royal Society Open Science, Conor Boland at Dublin City University shows that this unsettlingly common phenomenon can be explained with simple mathematics. His model reveals precisely when and why a slower vehicle catches up after being overtaken, offering fresh insights into how individual vehicles interact with traffic signals.
In simple terms, if two objects move along the same path at different constant speeds, we expect them to reach any given point at different times. So far, however, traffic models haven't yet accounted for what happens when an overtaking event collides with the random timing of a traffic signal.
Rather than describing the average flow of many vehicles, Boland focused on pairwise interactions between just two cars. His approach treats the traffic signal as a random event: at the moment the overtaking driver gains a time advantage, there is no way of knowing how far the signal sits through its red-green cycle.
Using a straightforward probability framework, and assuming the driver arrives at the signal at a random point in its red-green cycle, Boland derived a formula for the probability that the slower car catches up at the next red light.
This probability turns out to depend on just three quantities: the time advantage gained by overtaking; the total length of the signal's red-green cycle; and the fraction of that cycle spent on red.
If a driver's time advantage is large relative to the red-light fraction of the cycle, the slower car almost certainly won't reappear. But as that advantage shrinks, as it often does during brief, more risky overtakes on busy roads, the catch-up probability climbs significantly. This could finally explain what Boland has dubbed the "Voorhees law of traffic."
On a psychological level, the model could also help to explain why we remember catch-up moments so vividly. In proving that catch-up events are statistically common, the Voorhees law shows that the frequency of the jarring reappearances of slower cars isn't just in your head.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 10, @12:47AM
Short haul truckers who run the same congested freeway routes usually know what they're doing. They pick a lane and stay in it. I don't like being behind them so I pass... and they often reappear like that. They know which lane flows. They do it every day. Sometimes I can get myself in a position where I'm the 4th or 5th guy behind the truck. This space inevitably clears out in front of me since people don't want to be behind the truck. Then I'm behind the truck, that's the problem. It's human nature to want to look at something other than the back of a truck that fills almost your entire field of vision. In fast traffic you wouldn't follow that close, but in stop-and-go it's either that or you become a road-rage trigger. So you pass the truck, or attempt to... and that's right when the passing lane slows up and lo and behold you are now 10 cars back behind the truck, worse off than before. If only trucks weren't so tall. It'd be all good.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday April 10, @01:04AM
I thought that Voorhees law was that teenage sluts die first.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday April 10, @01:09AM
For one summer I commuted into the city center from a distant suburb. With clear roads the drive would take 25 minutes, but in rush hour it ranged from 40-50 minutes when "everything was working well."
What I noticed while commuting nearer to the 40 minute edge of rush hour was: while driving in - in to a building pattern of more and more cars joining the commute into town - a couple of agressive maneuvers that moved me ahead of 3 or 4 cars could make a big, noticeable difference by arrival time at the center, sometimes as much as 5 minutes. However, while driving out - with the traffic dwindling as the trip went on - it didn't matter if you passed an extra 20 cars early in the trip, you got home the same either way becauseL of those 20 cars, 18 of them will "leave the pattern" before you arrive - and my routes were relatively free of red lights, those signals I did go through were centrally synchronized to go with the heavy flow direction.
The bigger lessons for a "successful commute"? A) don't drive so far or with so much traffic (10-6 can be so much better than 9-5), B) even better: don't drive in at all.
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