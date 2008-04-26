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Testing Suggests Google's AI Overviews Tell Millions of Lies Per Hour

posted by janrinok on Thursday April 09, @07:52PM   Printer-friendly
Software

hubie writes:

Is 90 percent accuracy good enough for a search robot?

Looking up information on Google today means confronting AI Overviews, the Gemini-powered search robot that appears at the top of the results page. AI Overviews has had a rough time since its 2024 launch, attracting user ire over its scattershot accuracy, but it's getting better and usually provides the right answer. That's a low bar, though. A new analysis from The New York Times attempted to assess the accuracy of AI Overviews, finding it's right 90 percent of the time. The flip side is that 1 in 10 AI answers is wrong, and for Google, that means hundreds of thousands of lies going out every minute of the day.

The Times conducted this analysis with the help of a startup called Oumi, which itself is deeply involved in developing AI models. The company used AI tools to probe AI Overviews with the SimpleQA evaluation, a common test to rank the factuality of generative models like Gemini. Released by OpenAI in 2024, SimpleQA is essentially a list of more than 4,000 questions with verifiable answers that can be fed into an AI.

[...] Google doesn't much like this test. Google spokesperson Ned Adriance tells the Times that Google believes SimpleQA contains incorrect information. Its model evaluations often rely on a similar test called SimpleQA Verified, which uses a smaller set of questions that have been more thoroughly vetted. "This study has serious holes," Adriance told the Times. "It doesn't reflect what people are actually searching on Google."

Evaluating new AI models sometimes feels more like art than science, which is part of the problem. Every company has its own preferred way of demonstrating what a model can do, and the non-deterministic nature of gen AI can make it hard to verify anything. These robots can get a factual question right and then completely miss it if you rerun the query immediately. Oumi even uses AI tools to run its assessments, and those models can hallucinate, too.

The other wrinkle is that AI Overviews isn't a single monolithic model. Google told Ars Technica that it uses the "right model" for each query. While AI Overviews would get the best answers from always running Gemini 3.1 Pro, that's slow and expensive. To load things promptly on a search page, the overview uses faster Gemini Flash models when possible (which appears to be most of the time).

[...] While Google says the Times' results don't match what people see, you have to wonder how the company could even know that. You've probably seen mistakes in AI Overviews—we all have because that's just how generative AI works. As Google itself reminds you at the bottom of every overview: "AI can make mistakes, so double-check responses."

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  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @07:55PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @07:55PM (#1439446)

    There's a new chip coming out from Nvidia that will allow it to tell billions of lies per hour. We can't let China win this race. DRAM is only going to cost $2k/stick, not a problem if you really want it.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @08:09PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 09, @08:09PM (#1439447)

      But POTUS (Piece of Trash Unfeasibly Stupid) already tells trillions of lies per hour bigly.

    • (Score: 3, Interesting) by Freeman on Thursday April 09, @08:43PM

      by Freeman (732) on Thursday April 09, @08:43PM (#1439448) Journal

      DRAM may actually be going down in price now, if it's not just a blip. https://www.pixelrtx.com/2026/04/are-ram-prices-finally-dropping-because.html [pixelrtx.com]

      Then, in the final days of March 2026, something shifted. RAM prices began to cool. DDR5 kits dropped by up to $100 in just a few weeks. The internet exploded with one theory: OpenAI pulled out of its massive memory deal — and that's why prices are falling.
      [...]
      The critical detail here — and one that explains everything — is that OpenAI signed letters of intent, not binding purchase contracts.
      [...]
      An analyst cited by The Telegraph warned that if OpenAI's contracts go unfulfilled and the company scales back investment, "memory prices will ease — a development that would benefit consumers but would also expose how much of the recent shortage rested on demand that never fully materialized".

      That last part is worth sitting with. A significant portion of the 2025–2026 memory crisis was built on the expectation of demand, not actual purchases. The manufacturers restructured their supply chains around a deal that may never fully materialize — and now the market is recalibrating.
      [...]
      Buy DDR5 over DDR4 — DDR4's price inversion makes it a poor value, and DDR5 has better long-term compatibility

      --
      Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"

  • (Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday April 09, @09:06PM

    by VLM (445) on Thursday April 09, @09:06PM (#1439452)

    that means hundreds of thousands of lies going out every minute of the day

    I finally understand the legacy media fascination with AI.

  • (Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 09, @09:11PM

    by JoeMerchant (3937) on Thursday April 09, @09:11PM (#1439454)

    https://www.politifact.com/article/2020/sep/29/how-has-joe-biden-fared-truth-o-meter/ [politifact.com]

    https://www.politifact.com/article/2017/jan/19/president-barack-obamas-final-truth-o-meter-scorec/ [politifact.com]

    https://edition.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/01/23/bush.iraq/ [cnn.com]

    https://www.politifact.com/personalities/donald-trump/ [politifact.com]

    And the true demagogues get running statistical counts:

    https://bernsthoughts.substack.com/p/trump-lies-scorecard-20152025-a-pretty [substack.com]

    --
    🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
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