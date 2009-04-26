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Adobe Secretly Modifies Your Hosts File for the Stupidest Reason

posted by janrinok on Friday April 10, @07:36PM   Printer-friendly
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.osnews.com/story/144737/adobe-secretly-modifies-your-hosts-file-for-the-stupidest-reason/

If you're using Windows or macOS and have Adobe Creative Cloud installed, you may want to take a peek at your hosts file. It turns out Adobe adds a bunch of entries into the hosts file, for a very stupid reason.

        They're using this to detect if you have Creative Cloud already installed when you visit on their website.

        When you visit https://www.adobe.com/home, they load this image using JavaScript:

        https://detect-ccd.creativecloud.adobe.com/cc.png

        If the DNS entry in your hosts file is present, your browser will therefore connect to their server, so they know you have Creative Cloud installed, otherwise the load fails, which they detect.

They used to just hit http://localhost:/cc.png which connected to your Creative Cloud app directly, but then Chrome started blocking Local Network Access, so they had to do this hosts file hack instead.
        ↫ thenickdude at Reddit

At what point does a commercial software suite become malware?

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  • (Score: 2, Interesting) by LTKKane on Friday April 10, @07:52PM

    by LTKKane (6493) on Friday April 10, @07:52PM (#1439550)

    Q: At what point does a commercial software suite become malware?
    A: When it becomes a subscription service.

  • (Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday April 10, @08:19PM

    by Unixnut (5779) on Friday April 10, @08:19PM (#1439551)

    Seems the problem in this case is Chrome, as other browsers presumably work just fine. This workaround exists solely because the Chrome/Google decided to limit access to localhost.

    Not that I think the solution is elegant, but presumably Chrome auto-updated, broke a bunch of Adobe (paying) customers, and management was screaming for a fix to be rushed through ASAP that could be rolled out quickly, and this was what the engineers could come up with under such a limited-timeframe high stress situation.

    As for when software becomes malware? To me it is when it starts doing things I didn't ask it to or restricting me from what I can do with my own machine, e.g. unilaterally deciding to limit access to localhost, or restricting access to non-https websites, etc... to which for me Chrome is already malware, even if it is free. Same goes for Android, and pretty much anything Google nowadays.

    I can't comment on Adobe, for its been many years since I used any of their software (back in the ancient times where when you paid for a piece of software once, it was yours to use forever), but just being a cloud subscription service does not make it a bad thing itself, there are use cases where it makes sense. Although perhaps Adobe would have done better to just tell people not to use Chrome.

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