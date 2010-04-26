from the all-charged-up dept.
Honda is deepening its retreat from an aggressive electric vehicle rollout, canceling three U.S.-bound EVs and warning that the shifting market could result in major financial losses as it pivots toward hybrids:
The automaker recently announced it will halt development and launch plans for the 0 Series SUV, 0 Series Saloon and the Acura RSX. Those models had been slated for U.S. production as early as this year following factory retooling tied to Honda’s next-generation EV strategy.
Honda said the decision reflects a rapidly changing business environment, including slower EV demand, tariff pressures and weaker-than-expected product performance in key markets.
“Honda determined that starting production and sales of these three models in the current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term,” the company said in a statement.
The financial impact is substantial. Honda said total losses tied to the move could reach as much as $15.8 billion. That includes operating expenses projected between roughly $5.2 billion and $7.1 billion in the current fiscal year, reversing what had been an operating profit forecast just one month ago into an expected operating loss.
[...] Honda’s challenges extend beyond North America. The automaker acknowledged it has fallen behind competitors in China, particularly in EV cost competitiveness and in-vehicle software. Sales in China dropped sharply last year, further weighing on overall performance.
Previously:
- Honda Will Build a CR-V-Based Fuel Cell EV in Ohio in 2024
- Honda and LG are Investing $3.5 Billion in New Ohio Battery Factory
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It has a planned capacity of 40 GWh/year of lithium ion cells by end of 2025:
A key component of the revised electric vehicle tax credit is a requirement for an ever-increasing amount of domestic content in those EVs' battery packs. Automakers and battery manufacturers were already in the process of setting up US manufacturing to be closer to locally built EVs, and that trend has accelerated ever since.
At the end of August, Honda and LG Energy Solutions announced that they were forming a joint venture to build a US battery factory. And on Tuesday, the pair announced that the factory would be in Fayette County, Ohio, about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Columbus.
Honda and LG will spend $3.5 billion on the new plant after regulatory approval. Assuming that happens relatively rapidly, the plan is to begin construction in 2023 and finish the building work by the end of 2024. Honda said that by the end of the following year, the factory should have an annual capacity of 40 GWh. Honda and LG also said the factory should create 2,200 jobs in the area.
[...] The cells that the plant produces will be used in Honda's new "e:Architecture" platform. The first EVs to use e:Architecture should go on sale in the US in 2026 and will be built in North America.
The unnamed vehicle will have a plug for charging so you don't have to rely on hydrogen so much:
Hydrogen fuel cells still represent a small slice of the electric-vehicle market share, since they rely on unique infrastructure, but Honda is not letting that slow down its aspirations. In 2024, the automaker intends to shake up the market a bit with a new fuel-cell vehicle based on an immensely popular car, with some unique features that could help it gain traction with buyers.
Honda this week announced that it will build a hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle at its Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio, in 2024. While the vehicle does not yet have a public name, Honda did say that this new FCEV will be based on the CR-V SUV, one of the automaker's most popular offerings.
There's an interesting twist in here, too. While every other fuel-cell vehicle turns compressed hydrogen gas into electricity, which is used to propel the electric motors powering the vehicle, Honda's FCEV will ease the transition to hydrogen by offering a charging plug. This will, in Honda's words, "[enable] the driver to charge the onboard battery to deliver EV driving around town with the flexibility of fast hydrogen refueling for longer trips." So, in a sense, it's like a plug-in hybrid, but instead of gasoline, it uses compressed hydrogen.