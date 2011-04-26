Cybersecurity experts Kaspersky have detailed CrystalX RAT, a new malware-as-a-service (MaaS) offering rather similar to the popular WebRAT.

For data theft and infostealing, it enables keylogging, clipboard jacking, browser data theft, and desktop app data theft (Steam, Discord, Telegram).

Finally, for surveillance, it enables video capture through the camera, as well as audio capture through the microphone.

At the same time, it can be seen as prankware, as well. There are a handful of disturbance features thrown into the mix, such as the ability to change desktop wallpapers, alter display orientation to various angles, showing fake notification, changing the cursor position, hiding desktop icons, taskbar, Task Manager, and Command Prompt executable, and remapping the mouse.

Finally, it provides an attacker-victim chat window, allowing the attackers to tease, taunt, threaten, or demand money from their victims.

The PR campaign Kaspersky is mentioning is a series of fairly organized campaigns across different channels designed to entice potential buyers, since CrystalX RAT works on a tiered subscription model. Unfortunately, there was no word on how much a subscription costs. We only know that there are multiple tiers on offer.

The primary channel for promotions and subscriptions is Telegram, the famed instant chat platform. However, the MaaS is also being promoted on YouTube via a dedicated marketing channel which demonstrates its different features and capabilities.