from the well-duh dept.
One Microsoft product was approved despite years of concerns about its security:
In late 2024, the federal government's cybersecurity evaluators rendered a troubling verdict on one of Microsoft's biggest cloud computing offerings.
The tech giant's "lack of proper detailed security documentation" left reviewers with a "lack of confidence in assessing the system's overall security posture," according to an internal government report reviewed by ProPublica.
Or, as one member of the team put it: "The package is a pile of shit."
For years, reviewers said, Microsoft had tried and failed to fully explain how it protects sensitive information in the cloud as it hops from server to server across the digital terrain. Given that and other unknowns, government experts couldn't vouch for the technology's security.
Such judgments would be damning for any company seeking to sell its wares to the US government, but it should have been particularly devastating for Microsoft. The tech giant's products had been at the heart of two major cybersecurity attacks against the US in three years. In one, Russian hackers exploited a weakness to steal sensitive data from a number of federal agencies, including the National Nuclear Security Administration. In the other, Chinese hackers infiltrated the email accounts of a Cabinet member and other senior government officials.
[...] Yet, in a highly unusual move that still reverberates across Washington, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, authorized the product anyway, bestowing what amounts to the federal government's cybersecurity seal of approval. FedRAMP's ruling—which included a kind of "buyer beware" notice to any federal agency considering GCC High—helped Microsoft expand a government business empire worth billions of dollars.
[...] Today, key parts of the federal government, including the Justice and Energy departments, and the defense sector rely on this technology to protect highly sensitive information that, if leaked, "could be expected to have a severe or catastrophic adverse effect" on operations, assets, and individuals, the government has said.
Originally spotted on Schneier on Security.
Related:
- Microsoft, OpenAI Say U.S. Rivals Use Artificial Intelligence in Hacking
- Microsoft Network Breached Through Password-Spraying by Russian-State Hackers
- Opinion: Feds to Microsoft and Others - Clean Up Your Security Act
- Microsoft Azure Customer Hit by Largest 3.47 Tbps DDoS Attack
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Microsoft Azure customer hit by largest 3.47 Tbps DDoS attack:
A Microsoft Azure cloud computing customer in Asia was a victim of a massive 3.47 Tbps DDoS attack (distributed denial of service attack) in November 2021, the software and technology giant Microsoft revealed on January 25, 2022.
The DDoS attack lasted approximately 15 minutes and included a botnet of more than 10,000 compromised IoT (Internet of Things) devices from countries across the globe. These included Iran, India, China, Russia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea, and the United States.
Attack vectors were UDP reflection on port 80 using Simple Service Discovery Protocol (SSDP), Connection-less Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (CLDAP), Domain Name System (DNS), and Network Time Protocol (NTP) comprising one single peak.
Alethea Toh Product Manager, Azure Networking
Microsoft's report further disclosed that there has been a surge in DDoS attacks with the United States and India being prime targets. The company noted that Hong Kong has also become a popular hotspot for attackers however there has been a decrease in DDoS activity in Europe.
[...] A DDoS attack involves sending a huge amount of illegal traffic from compromised machines to the intended target and therefore disrupting them completely. The system can crash and lead to a massive loss of data, particularly, in the case of companies that host a significant amount of information regarding their clients and customers.
The US government looks poised to force tech companies to do more about security:
The US government, worried about the continuing growth of cybercrime, ransomware, and countries including Russia, Iran, and North Korea hacking into government and private networks, is in the middle of drastically changing its cybersecurity strategy. No longer will it rely largely on prodding businesses and tech companies to voluntarily take basic security measures such as patching vulnerable systems to keep them updated.
Instead, it now wants to establish baseline security requirements for businesses and tech companies and to fine those that don't comply.
It's not just companies that use the systems who might eventually need to abide by the regulations. Companies that make and sell them, such as Microsoft, Apple, and others could be held accountable as well. Early indications are that the feds already have Microsoft in their crosshairs — they've warned the company that, at the moment, it doesn't appear to be up to the task.
[...] In theory, if those standards aren't met, fines would eventually be imposed. Glenn S. Gerstell, former general counsel of the National Security Agency, explained it this way to the Times: "In the cyberworld, we're finally saying that Ford is responsible for Pintos that burst into flames, because they didn't spend money on safety." That's a reference to the Ford Pinto frequently bursting into flames when rear-ended in the 1970s. That led to a spate of lawsuits and a ramp-up in federal auto safety regulations.
But cybersecurity requirements backed by fines aren't here yet. Dig into the new document and you'll find that because the new strategy is only a policy document, it doesn't have the bite of law behind it. For it to go fully into effect, two things need to happen. President Biden has to issue an executive order to enforce some of the requirements. And Congress needs to pass laws for the rest.
Microsoft network breached through password-spraying by Russian-state hackers:
Russia-state hackers exploited a weak password to compromise Microsoft's corporate network and accessed emails and documents that belonged to senior executives and employees working in security and legal teams, Microsoft said late Friday.
The attack, which Microsoft attributed to a Kremlin-backed hacking group it tracks as Midnight Blizzard, is at least the second time in as many years that failures to follow basic security hygiene has resulted in a breach that has the potential to harm customers. One paragraph in Friday's disclosure, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, was gobsmacking:
Beginning in late November 2023, the threat actor used a password spray attack to compromise a legacy non-production test tenant account and gain a foothold, and then used the account's permissions to access a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate email accounts, including members of our senior leadership team and employees in our cybersecurity, legal, and other functions, and exfiltrated some emails and attached documents. The investigation indicates they were initially targeting email accounts for information related to Midnight Blizzard itself. We are in the process of notifying employees whose email was accessed.
Microsoft didn't detect the breach until January 12, exactly a week before Friday's disclosure. Microsoft's account raises the prospect that the Russian hackers had uninterrupted access to the accounts for as long as two months.
A translation of the 93 words quoted above: A device inside Microsoft's network was protected by a weak password with no form of two-factor authentication employed. The Russian adversary group was able to guess it by peppering it with previously compromised or commonly used passwords until they finally landed on the right one. The threat actor then accessed the account, indicating that either 2FA wasn't employed or the protection was somehow bypassed.
Furthermore, this "legacy non-production test tenant account" was somehow configured so that Midnight Blizzard could pivot and gain access to some of the company's most senior and sensitive employee accounts.
As Steve Bellovin, a computer science professor and affiliate law prof at Columbia University with decades of experience in cybersecurity, wrote on Mastodon:
A lot of fascinating implications here. A successful password spray attack suggests no 2FA and either reused or weak passwords. Access to email accounts belonging to "senior leadership... cybersecurity, and legal" teams using just the permissions of a "test tenant account" suggests that someone gave that test account amazing privileges. Why? Why wasn't it removed when the test was over? I also note that it took Microsoft about seven weeks to detect the attack.
In a new report, Microsoft says Russia, China, Iran and North Korea have all used AI to improve their abilities:
Russia, China and other U.S. adversaries are using the newest wave of artificial intelligence tools to improve their hacking abilities and find new targets for online espionage, according to a report Wednesday from Microsoft and its close business partner OpenAI.
While computer users of all stripes have been experimenting with large language models to help with programming tasks, translate phishing emails and assemble attack plans, the new report is the first to associate top-tier government hacking teams with specific uses of LLM. It's also the first report on countermeasures and comes amid a continuing debate about the risks of the rapidly developing technology and efforts by many countries to put some limits on its use.
The document attributes various uses of AI to two Chinese government-affiliated hacking groups and to one group from each of Russia, Iran and North Korea, comprising the four countries of foremost concern to Western cyber defenders.
[...] Microsoft said it had cut off the groups' access to tools based on OpenAI's ChatGPT. It said it would notify the makers of other tools it saw being used and continue to share which groups were using which techniques.
Originally spotted on Schneier on Security, who comments:
The only way Microsoft or OpenAI would know this would be to spy on chatbot sessions. I'm sure the terms of service—if I bothered to read them—gives them that permission. And of course it's no surprise that Microsoft and OpenAI (and, presumably, everyone else) are spying on our usage of AI, but this confirms it.
Related: People are Already Trying to Get ChatGPT to Write Malware