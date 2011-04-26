[Ed. note: Little Snitch is a macOS program that intercepts network traffic at the kernel level to let you know what connections your applications are making behind the scenes]
Little Snitch for Linux — Because Nothing Else Came Close
Recent political events have pushed governments and organizations to seriously question their dependence on foreign-controlled software. The core issue is simple and uncomfortable: through automatic updates, a vendor can run any code, with any privileges, on your machine, at any time. Most people know this, but prefer not to think about it. Linux is the obvious candidate for reducing that dependency: no single company controls it, no single country owns it. So I decided to explore it myself.
[...] Very soon after that, I felt kind of naked: being used to Little Snitch, it's a strange feeling to have no idea what connections your computer is making. I researched a bit, found OpenSnitch, several command line tools, and various security systems built for servers. None of these gave me what I wanted: see which process is making which connections, and in the best case deny with a single click.
[...] To make a long story short: I decided to use eBPF for traffic interception at kernel level. It's high performance and much more portable than kernel extensions. The main application code is in Rust, a language I've wanted to explore for quite a while. And the user interface was built as a web application. That last choice might seem odd for a privacy tool, but it means you can monitor a remote Linux server's network connections from any device, including your Mac. Want to know what Nextcloud, Home Assistant, or Zammad are actually connecting to? Use Little Snitch on the server.
[...] The kernel component, written for eBPF, is open source and you can look at how it's implemented, fix bugs yourself, or adapt it to different kernel versions. The UI is also open source under GPL v2, feel free to make improvements. The backend, which manages rules, block lists, and the hierarchical connection view, is free to use but not open source. That part carries more than twenty years of Little Snitch experience, and the algorithms and concepts in it are something we'd like to keep closed for the time being.
One important note: unlike the macOS version, Little Snitch for Linux is not a security tool. eBPF provides limited resources, so it's always possible to get around the firewall for instance by flooding tables. Its focus is privacy: showing you what's going on, and where needed, blocking connections from legitimate software that isn't actively trying to evade it.
blog post: https://obdev.at/blog/
software: https://obdev.at/products/littlesnitch-linux/index.html
Little Snitch on Linux: A Proprietary "Solution" to a Solved Problem
We have better, more open ways to build our walls:
There is a bit of a stir in the Linux community this week. Little Snitch, the venerable gatekeeper of macOS network traffic, has finally made its way to our shores. On paper, it is an impressive bit of engineering. It utilises eBPF for high-performance kernel-level monitoring and is written in Rust, which is enough to make any technical enthusiast's ears perk up. It even sports a fancy web UI for those who prefer a mouse to a terminal.
But as I looked closer, the gloss started to peel. While parts of the project are open, the core logic, the "brain" that actually decides what to block and how to analyse your traffic, is closed source.
For a FOSS enthusiast, this is a total non-starter. We don't migrate to Linux just to swap one proprietary black box for another. If I cannot audit the code that sits between my binaries and the internet, I am not interested. A security tool that asks for blind trust is an oxymoron. In my home lab, if the code isn't transparent, the binary doesn't get executed. It is that simple.
As I've detailed before on this blog in The DNS Safety Net, my primary line of defence is AdGuard Home. By handling privacy at the DNS level, I have a silent, network-wide shield that catches the vast majority of telemetry, trackers, and "phone home" attempts before they even leave my Proxmox nodes.
[...] Even at the application level, I already have better alternatives in place. For this blog, I use Wordfence. It acts as a localised firewall, monitoring for malicious traffic and unauthorised changes right at the source. Between network-wide DNS filtering and application-specific security, the layers are already there. Adding a proprietary binary into that mix adds complexity without adding meaningful trust.
[...] If I ever needed to track down which specific application is making suspicious outbound connections, I would turn to OpenSnitch, the fully open-source, community-driven application firewall for Linux. It is not as polished as the new Little Snitch port, but every line of its code is open for inspection and it does not ask for blind trust.
My network is quiet, my logs are clean, and my gatekeeper is a piece of transparent software I host myself. Until a tool comes along that respects both my privacy and the FOSS ethos I live by, that is not going to change. If you are serious about your own data, you should keep your gatekeepers open and your network controlled at the edge.