Recent political events have pushed governments and organizations to seriously question their dependence on foreign-controlled software. The core issue is simple and uncomfortable: through automatic updates, a vendor can run any code, with any privileges, on your machine, at any time. Most people know this, but prefer not to think about it. Linux is the obvious candidate for reducing that dependency: no single company controls it, no single country owns it. So I decided to explore it myself.

[...] Very soon after that, I felt kind of naked: being used to Little Snitch, it's a strange feeling to have no idea what connections your computer is making. I researched a bit, found OpenSnitch, several command line tools, and various security systems built for servers. None of these gave me what I wanted: see which process is making which connections, and in the best case deny with a single click.

[...] To make a long story short: I decided to use eBPF for traffic interception at kernel level. It's high performance and much more portable than kernel extensions. The main application code is in Rust, a language I've wanted to explore for quite a while. And the user interface was built as a web application. That last choice might seem odd for a privacy tool, but it means you can monitor a remote Linux server's network connections from any device, including your Mac. Want to know what Nextcloud, Home Assistant, or Zammad are actually connecting to? Use Little Snitch on the server.

[...] The kernel component, written for eBPF, is open source and you can look at how it's implemented, fix bugs yourself, or adapt it to different kernel versions. The UI is also open source under GPL v2, feel free to make improvements. The backend, which manages rules, block lists, and the hierarchical connection view, is free to use but not open source. That part carries more than twenty years of Little Snitch experience, and the algorithms and concepts in it are something we'd like to keep closed for the time being.

One important note: unlike the macOS version, Little Snitch for Linux is not a security tool. eBPF provides limited resources, so it's always possible to get around the firewall for instance by flooding tables. Its focus is privacy: showing you what's going on, and where needed, blocking connections from legitimate software that isn't actively trying to evade it.