Intel is developing its own version of neural compression technology, which will reduce the footprint of video game textures in VRAM and/or storage, similar to Nvidia's NTC. Intel's solution can achieve a 9x compression ratio in its quality mode and an 18x compression ratio in its more aggressive setting. The GPU maker also announced it will have two versions of the tech for different hardware, similar to XeSS. One will be tuned for its XMX engine while the other will be designed to run on traditional CPU and GPU cores at the expense of performance.

Intel is using BC1 texture compression and linear algebra for the XMX-accelerated portion of its neural texture compression technology. BC1 takes advantage of a "feature pyramid" that compresses four BC1 textures with MIP-chains. Compared to traditional compression, Intel's neural compression uses weights to compress textures with minimal loss to image quality. An encoder is responsible for encoding the textures, and a decoder is responsible for the decompression stage.

Intel noted four ways developers can deploy its texture compression, aimed at accelerating install times, saving disk space, or saving VRAM. The first is aimed at saving space on a server and reducing file size downloads by compressing textures beforehand, uploading those files to a server, then having the client download those textures and decompressing the textures on local storage.

The next three revolve around gameplay itself; one of these is streaming in textures as the game loads, the next involves streaming textures during gameplay, and the last one is loading textures on the fly without holding textures in VRAM (the latter is likely aimed at low VRAM GPUs).