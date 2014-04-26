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Missouri Town Fires Half its City Council Over Data Center Deal

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 14, @11:35PM   Printer-friendly
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owl writes:

https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/13/missouri-city-council-data-center-00867259

Residents of a St. Louis suburb turned out in droves to unseat four incumbents just days after the council approved a development agreement for a $6 billion data center.

Tuesday's election in Festus, Missouri — a city of 12,000 people along the Mississippi River a half-hour south of St. Louis — is the latest example of growing public backlash against cities agreeing to host hyperscale data centers over the objections of residents concerned about their local impacts.

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