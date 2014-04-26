26/04/14/0256247 story
posted by hubie on Tuesday April 14, @11:35PM
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/04/13/missouri-city-council-data-center-00867259
Residents of a St. Louis suburb turned out in droves to unseat four incumbents just days after the council approved a development agreement for a $6 billion data center.
Tuesday's election in Festus, Missouri — a city of 12,000 people along the Mississippi River a half-hour south of St. Louis — is the latest example of growing public backlash against cities agreeing to host hyperscale data centers over the objections of residents concerned about their local impacts.
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Missouri Town Fires Half its City Council Over Data Center Deal | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.