GZDoom, the over-20-year-old 3D accelerated source port of Doom, has been relegated to \"Historical\" status now after a battle over AI-generated code last year.

Legal headaches aside, project maintainers have also been fighting a losing battle against sheer volume. The open-source world is currently drowning in what the community has dubbed "AI slop." The creator of cURL had to close bug bounties after being flooded with hallucinated code, whiteboard tool tldraw began auto-closing external PRs in self-defense, and projects like Node.js and OCaml have seen massive, >10,000-line AI-generated patches spark existential debates among maintainers.

The cultural friction of undisclosed AI code has been even more volatile. Late last year, NVIDIA engineer and kernel maintainer Sasha Levin faced massive community backlash after it was revealed he submitted a patch to kernel 6.15 entirely written by an LLM without disclosing it, including the changelog. While the code was functional, it include a performance regression despite being reviewed and tested. The community pushed back hard against the idea of developers slapping their names on complex code they didn't actually write, and even Torvalds admitted the patch was not properly reviewed, partially because it was not labeled as AI-generated.

The GZDoom incident and the Sasha Levin backlash highlight exactly why the Linux kernel's new policy is so vital. Most of the developer community is less angry about the use of AI and more frustrated about the dishonesty surrounding it. By demanding an Assisted-by tag and enforcing strict human liability, the Linux kernel is attempting to strip the emotion out of the debate. Torvalds and the maintainers are acknowledging reality: developers are going to use AI tools to code faster, and trying to ban them is like trying to ban a specific brand of keyboard.

The bottom line is, if the code is good, then it's good. If it's hallucinatory AI slop that breaks the kernel, the human who clicked "submit" is the one who will have to answer to Linus Torvalds. In the open-source world, that's about as strong a deterrent as you can get.