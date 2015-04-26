On a recent Tuesday morning, as his parents were driving him to the federal prison in Connecticut where he'll be locked up for the foreseeable future, 20-year-old Matthew Lane sent a text message to ABC News.

"It's extremely sad, and I'm just scared," he wrote.

Barely a year earlier, while still a teenager, he helped launch what's been described as the biggest cyberattack in U.S. education history -- a data breach that concerned authorities so much, it prompted briefings with senior government officials inside the White House Situation Room.