from the dumasses-gotta-dumass dept.
In a classic case of blame the messenger teenagers are being sent to prison because of poor security.
On a recent Tuesday morning, as his parents were driving him to the federal prison in Connecticut where he'll be locked up for the foreseeable future, 20-year-old Matthew Lane sent a text message to ABC News.
"It's extremely sad, and I'm just scared," he wrote.
Barely a year earlier, while still a teenager, he helped launch what's been described as the biggest cyberattack in U.S. education history -- a data breach that concerned authorities so much, it prompted briefings with senior government officials inside the White House Situation Room.
My take? If a teenager can hack your system and steal your data then don't blame the kid. What about the 20 something government sponsored college educated folks in other lands that work in groups? They'll be able to get into your system and just sit for months or years on end, stealing what they want, never being detected.
CSB. In the late 70s I was on a BBS when a friend said "call this number with your modem". It was the Montgomery Wards order fulfillment site. I ordered a refrigerator, entered delivery information, then chickened out I have no idea if that phone number contributed to Monkey Wards demise, but I'm sure it didn't help.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 15, @11:29PM
> If a teenager can hack your system and steal your data then don't blame the kid.
Exactly, however... the beatings will continue until behavior is sufficiently docile.
Tangential, but in a similar vein: https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/america-used-to-own-the-internet.-now-it-s-running-scared [lawfaremedia.org]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Thursday April 16, @12:02AM (1 child)
> CSB. In the late 70s I was on a BBS when a friend said "call this number with your modem". It was the Montgomery Wards order fulfillment site. I ordered a refrigerator, entered delivery information, then chickened out I have no idea if that phone number contributed to Monkey Wards demise, but I'm sure it didn't help.
If so .... well, there were other examples of dial-up systems used for ordering that had no real authentication. See Pizza Hut in the 80's.
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 16, @12:24AM
The real pioneers just whistled into the phone