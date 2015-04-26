"A normal customer service interaction of 'Where's my order? What are your hours?' runs maybe 200 to 300 tokens. Someone asking the bot to reverse a linked list in Python is generating more than 2,000 tokens easy. That's roughly a 10x cost multiplier per session," says Nik Kale, member of the Coalition for Secure AI (CoSAI) and ACM's AI Security (AISec) program committee.