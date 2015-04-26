"A new memory chip prototype, described in a recent Science paper, may offer a practical solution to this issue. According to the research team, the chip blueprint is a tiny sandwich of extreme materials that works reliably even at temperatures of 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit (about 700 degrees Celsius)—and probably could function beyond these temperatures, as that number merely represents the maximum provided by the testing equipment."

[...] "The chip is what's called a memristor, or an electrical device that both stores information and performs computing operations. The component is a tiny "sandwich" of three layers: tungsten on the top, hafnium oxide ceramic in the middle, and graphene on the bottom. Notably, tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal at 6,192 degrees Fahrenheit (3,422 degrees Celsius), whereas graphene is a flat sheet of carbon just one atom thick.

These unique physical properties enabled the creation of the novel chip, which ran on a measly 1.5 volts to process data for over 50 hours at 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit, the team explained. In that time, the chip powered through more than one billion switching cycles without needing any external modifications. "