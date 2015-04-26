The AI clone of Zuckerberg, Meta's founder and chief executive, is being trained on his mannerisms and tone as well as his public statements and thoughts on company strategy.

[...] Synthesia, a $4bn UK-based startup that makes realistic video avatars, said the idea of a senior company executive using AI to increase their internal presence was not science fiction any more.

"When you add realistic AI video and voice, engagement and retention go up significantly," said a Synthesia spokesperson. "People work better when the information they need is delivered by a familiar face or voice."

Until Zuckerberg launches his AI self, however, he will have to present in person at meetings with thousands of Meta staff, such as the one he carried out in 2023 two days after he announced that 10,000 employees would be laid off. Then, the tech chief was questioned by "rattled" staff about job security and the future of remote working.