In April 2026, Google's IPv6 statistics revealed a significant milestone: IPv6 traffic has crossed the 50% mark globally, with native IPv6 adoption reaching 45.54% and total IPv6 (including 6to4/Teredo) at 45.54% as of April 13, 2026. While this represents genuine progress in the decades-long transition from IPv4 to IPv6, the journey has been remarkably slow, and the plateau at 50% raises important questions about the future of internet infrastructure.

IPv6 was designed as the successor to IPv4, addressing the fundamental limitation of IPv4's 32-bit address space, which can only support approximately 4.3 billion unique addresses. With the explosive growth of the internet, mobile devices, IoT sensors, and cloud computing, IPv4 address exhaustion became an inevitable crisis. IPv6's 128-bit address space provides 340 undecillion addresses — enough for virtually unlimited growth.

Despite being standardized in 1998, IPv6 adoption has been glacially slow. The technology has been available for nearly three decades, yet we're only now crossing the 50% threshold. This sluggish adoption reveals fundamental challenges in technology transitions at internet scale.

Several factors have contributed to IPv6's slow adoption:

*SPOILER* (click to show) *SPOILER* (click to hide) The IPv4 Abundance Problem: Unlike developing regions that face IPv4 scarcity, the United States and Europe have historically had abundant IPv4 address space. This reduced the urgency for transition. Large incumbent cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google have accumulated vast IPv4 address pools, creating a perverse incentive to maintain IPv4 as the default. These companies benefit from IPv4scarcity — they can charge premium prices for IPv4 addresses while offering IPv6 for free. Enterprise Inertia: Large organizations have invested heavily in IPv4-based infrastructure. Transitioning to IPv6 requires updating network equipment, retraining staff, and potentially rewriting applications. The business case for this investment is weak when IPv4 continues to function, even if inefficiently through Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT). The GitHub Problem: A striking example of this inertia is GitHub's continued lack of IPv6 support. Despite being owned by Microsoft — a company that has been working toward IPv6-only internal networks for over a decade — GitHub.com remains IPv4-only. This sends a powerful signal to the industry that IPv6 isn't critical, even for a platform essential to modern software development. Complexity and Operational Burden: IPv6 introduces operational complexity that many organizations find daunting. Unlike IPv4's straightforward NAT model, IPv6 requires understanding concepts like: Multiple addresses per host (global unicast, link-local, ULA) Stateless address autoconfiguration (SLAAC) Stateful DHCPv6 (which Android doesn't support) IPv6 extension headers and their security implications Rate limiting and IP-based access controls at scale These complexities mean that IPv6 support isn't just a checkbox — it requires genuine expertise. The Chicken-and-Egg Problem: Users don't demand IPv6 because most websites don't require it. Websites don't implement IPv6 because most users don't need it. This circular dependency has perpetuated IPv4's dominance despite its technical limitations.

Unlike developing regions that face IPv4 scarcity, the United States and Europe have historically had abundant IPv4 address space. This reduced the urgency for transition. Large incumbent cloud providers like AWS, Azure, and Google have accumulated vast IPv4 address pools, creating a perverse incentive to maintain IPv4 as the default. These companies benefit from IPv4scarcity — they can charge premium prices for IPv4 addresses while offering IPv6 for free.

Large organizations have invested heavily in IPv4-based infrastructure. Transitioning to IPv6 requires updating network equipment, retraining staff, and potentially rewriting applications. The business case for this investment is weak when IPv4 continues to function, even if inefficiently through Carrier-Grade NAT (CGNAT).

A striking example of this inertia is GitHub's continued lack of IPv6 support. Despite being owned by Microsoft — a company that has been working toward IPv6-only internal networks for over a decade — GitHub.com remains IPv4-only. This sends a powerful signal to the industry that IPv6 isn't critical, even for a platform essential to modern software development.