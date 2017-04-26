Online response to the attack on Sam Altman's house shows a generational divide:
For years, the resistance to artificial intelligence looked manageable. There were academics writing open letters, Hollywood writers striking over contract language, and think-tank reports warning of job displacement. Tech executives nodded, pledged responsibility, and kept building as fast as they could.
Then someone threw a firebomb at Sam Altman's house.
On Friday, a 20-year-old man named Daniel Moreno-Gama traveled from Spring, Texas, to San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood and allegedly hurled an incendiary device at the gate of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's $27 million home, igniting a fire at the exterior gate. No one was injured, but Moreno-Gama was arrested approximately an hour later outside OpenAI's headquarters, where he was allegedly trying to shatter the building's glass doors with a chair and threatening to burn the facility to the ground. He is now facing state charges of attempted murder and federal charges that could include domestic terrorism.
Authorities afterward found a manifesto warning of humanity's "extinction" at the hands of AI and expressing an urge to commit murder, and a disturbing personal Substack . The next morning, Altman posted a plea for sanity on his X account, attaching a photo of his husband and young child. "Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me," Altman wrote.
To no avail. Early Sunday morning, two more Gen Zers, one 23 and the other 25, were arrested after shooting a gun near the Russian Hill home of Sam Altman (it is unclear at this time if the shooting was targeted).
After the attacks, pundits and professional opinion-havers pointed fingers in every direction: at the Stop AI crowd, a radical group that has staged protests and flash subpoena-deliveries to try to halt the pace of artificial intelligence altogether; at the news media, which has critically covered Altman and his peers; and at Altman himself, for stoking fear about AI displacement with his sometimes apocalyptic rhetoric. Among the older commentariat, however, the dominant note was remorse and well-wishes for Altman.
But in the younger, less formal corners of the internet, like Instagram and TikTok, the comments under every post about the attacks generally run in one direction. "He's not scared enough." "Based do it again." "FREE THAT MAN HE DID NOTHING WRONG." "Finally some good news on my feed."
The middle distribution of Gen Z's feelings about AI ranges from apprehension to downright hatred. According to a recently released Gallup poll, more than half of Gen Z living in the U.S. use AI regularly, yet less than a fifth feel hopeful about the technology. About a third says the technology makes them angry. And nearly half say it makes them afraid.
Gallup's own senior education researcher, Zach Hrynowski, blamed the bad vibes at least partially on the dwindling job market. The oldest Zoomers, he told Axios, are the angriest, as they are "acutely aware" of the ability of a technology to transform cultural norms without a second thought, unlike a Gen Xer who is trained to see new technology as toys and are still "playing around with AI."
[...] This is not just a Gen Z problem, either. In the American heartland, data centers are being proposed at a pace that local communities never anticipated and for which they were never asked permission, and they're increasingly pushing back.
The numbers are serious. According to a report from 10a Labs' Data Center Watch , at least $18 billion worth of data center projects have been blocked and another $46 billion delayed over the past two years owing to local opposition. At least 142 activist groups across 24 states are now actively organizing to block data center construction and expansion. A Heatmap Pro review of public records found that 25 data center projects were canceled following local pushback in 2025 alone, four times as many as in 2024, with 21 of those cancellations occurring in the second half of the year as electricity costs grew.
The concerns driving this resistance are less about existential AI risk and more about typical kitchen-table complaints; communities consistently cite higher utility bills, water consumption, noise, impacts on property values, and green space destruction as their primary objections. Water use is mentioned as a top concern in more than 40% of contested projects, according to a Heatmap Pro review of public records.
Meanwhile, Hanna noted, companies keep lording over the threat of AI replacing workers as "leverage." She added, "Employers are making room for AI investments. They want to show that they can lay off people and do what they're currently doing with a decrease in headcount."
[...] The backlash, Hanna argued, is not down to one thing. There are workers who feel threatened, consumers who thought more would come, and there are people who have had AI deployed against them in intimate ways. Lumping all of these together—with the fringe extinction-risk crowd, or the Stop AI protesters—misses what's actually driving the force. "I think the vast majority of people who are angry at AI are regular consumers," Hanna said. "People who were promised one thing, especially online, and they're just getting a completely different experience."
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday April 18, @01:30PM
This Stop AI movement will definitely need some more AI advisors to join them before getting things done right.
So how they are actually organized? Internet? Social networks? Seriously?
My guess: A random non-profit money conduit.
Or worse: just a criminal activity. If that's the case, those attacks are only a primary stage, will serve as a base for future extortion.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.