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10 Math Books That Sharpen Your Thinking

posted by hubie on Monday April 20, @03:01AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

Snotnose writes:

I've noticed 2 broad groups of people: those who can troubleshoot problems, and those who don't know where to start. I'm in the former group, my wife was firmly in the latter even though she was smarter than me.

Math forces you to think logically, and use seemingly disparate chunks of information to solve a problem.

Mathematics is one of the few disciplines that can genuinely rewire how you think. Not just about numbers, but about logic, patterns, uncertainty, and the hidden structure underneath everyday life.

The books on this list are not traditional textbooks. They are intellectual workouts that demand active participation. Most people buy them with the best intentions and never get past the first few chapters. If you can read them and understand what they teach, they will sharpen your thinking across multiple areas of life.

[Ed. question: Which of these have you read, and which have you started, but didn't finish?]

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  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @03:44AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 20, @03:44AM (#1440384)

    #1 on the list

    no surprise there.

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