The Swedish government accused Pro-Russian hackers of trying to knock one of Sweden’s thermal power plants offline.

The thermal power plant involved in the attack was not named, but Bohlin added the attack was stopped “due to a built-in protection mechanism.”

Russia has been accused of multiple attacks against European critical infrastructure, with attacks growing more frequent since the outbreak of war with Ukraine in February 2022.

In the January before the invasion of Ukraine, a large-scale attack launched by members of Russia’s Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces (GRU) that targeted government agencies and infrastructure as a precursor to the main invasion.

Russia’s GRU has also been accused of launching widespread campaigns to infiltrate Western critical infrastructure since 2021, likely with the intention of maintaining persistence until the perfect time to strike.

More recently, researchers found links between an attack that attempted to shut down Poland’s energy system and a Russia-aligned advanced persistent threat (APT) group.

But Russia strikes far further than Europe, and has been spotted probing US critical infrastructure for vulnerabilities, including attacks against American water treatment facilities, the US Federal Court Filing System, and a campaign that saw the email accounts of officials working across several US federal agencies breached.

Via TechCrunch