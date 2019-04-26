from the when-you-have-to-go-..... dept.
Chinese carmaker patents voice-controlled 'in-vehicle toilet'
Chinese carmaker Seres has been granted a patent for what it calls an "in-vehicle toilet" that slides under a passenger's seat for visits to the loo while on the road. The feature is meant to "satisfy users' toilet needs on long journeys, while camping or while staying in the car", engineers wrote in Seres' patent filing in China on 10 April.
Seres, based in the south-west city of Chongqing, has not announced any cars that have toilets and it is uncertain if any will be made. Chinese electric vehicles have become increasingly packed with unconventional features, like built-in massage seats, karaoke systems and a fridge, to stand out in a highly competitive market. The patent filing shows Seres' plans for an onboard toilet that slides out from the bottom of a passenger's seat with a push or through voice-activated commands. The loo will come with a fan and exhaust pipe to channel odours out of the car, according to the filing on China's intellectual property administration seen by the BBC. Waste is collected in a tank that has to be emptied manually. The toilet also features a rotating heating element that evaporates urine and dries other waste.
When not in use, the toilet is concealed beneath the seat, making full use of the space inside a car without requiring more room.
[Source]: BBC
Pooping in your car
https://www.digitaltrends.com/cars/a-chinese-automaker-just-filed-a-patent-for-car-seats-with-a-hidden-loo/
https://www.autoblog.com/news/chinese-automaker-patents-slide-out-toilet-built-into-car-seat
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/start-up-toilet-function-chinese-automaker-patents-voice-activated-in-car-toilet
When nature calls and you are stuck in your car. No more holding it in. Just go in the car. In a hidden toilet.
A Chinese automaker has patented a toilet concealed beneath a sliding car seat that can be operated using voice commands, according to a government database.
Electric vehicle company Seres received patent approval for its mobile latrine earlier in April, public records show.
The on-the-go lavatory can be accessed manually through pushing the seat back, as well as through the voice command "start up toilet function".
(Score: 2) by jb on Tuesday April 21, @08:55AM
that there's actually an "l" in "car pooling".