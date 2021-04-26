from the Math dept.
Here's one that's been making the rounds:
https://arxiv.org/abs/2603.21852
"A single two-input gate suffices for all of Boolean logic in digital hardware. No comparable primitive has been known for continuous mathematics: computing elementary functions such as sin, cos, sqrt, and log has always required multiple distinct operations. Here I show that a single binary operator, eml(x,y)=exp(x)-ln(y), together with the constant 1, generates the standard repertoire of a scientific calculator. This includes constants such as e, pi, and i; arithmetic operations including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and exponentiation as well as the usual transcendental and algebraic functions."
Discussion ideas:
1) Yes everyone knows there's not one, but two universal logic gates, anything made of NAND gates can be made of NOR gates and vice versa. So there's possibly at least one other "universal computation" for continuous math.
2) Who's playing with the idea of computer/microcontroller FPUs that use nothing but this operation, super optimized? I think this is funny to think about even if impractical.
3) Ditto analog computation. Analog opamp subtraction ain't rocket surgery, and old fashioned bipolar transistors can output logs and exponentials or you can use single chip devices to calculate logs and exponentials. I'm trying to wrap my head around using the AD633 universal multiplier... This could get expensive.
4) You can do this on a slide rule for educational purposes. You need a rule with LL scales or at least L and C/D. I have to think about this some more.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Thursday April 23, @08:34AM
Some time before Y2K, I implemented a 1MW 3-phase motor controller using delayed turn-on after zero-crossings. Based on a Xilinx FPGA, it used logs to compute the required off-time to keep the phase angle as close to resistive as possible - thus minimising energy bills. I think it used six-bit exponents and mantissas - but I no longer have my notes. With this approach I could compute the delay required for each phase from the previous one. Micro-controllers could not do multiplication and division fast enough and having a 1MW motor stall is VERY bad news!
It was used successfully by many large companies, including Ford, Jaguar, Plysu and Kelloggs, and saved up to 30% of electric bills - as companies were billed heavily for reactive consumption - which causes very heavy losses in the distribution network.
Modulating off-time at high power levels is now illegal due to the harmonic distortion being bad for other customers, so this equipment will no longer be in use.
Warning: Opening your mouth may invalidate your brain!