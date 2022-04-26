from the market-is-a-fickle-beast dept.
Registrations of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in Europe's key automotive markets surged by 51% in March as the Iran war pushed gasoline prices to multi-year highs, data published by research firm New Automotive and trade association E-Mobility Europe showed on Monday:
More than 224,000 new electric passenger cars were registered in March alone across 15 key EU + EFTA markets, the analysis found. These sales accounted for as much as 22% of all new passenger car sales across the key European markets.
In another sign that expensive gasoline is pushing drivers to EVs, European Union member states registered more than 500,000 new electric cars in the first quarter of 2026, a surge of 33.5% compared to the same period last year, the data showed.
New BEV registrations accelerated across every major EU market in the first quarter of 2026. Europe's five largest countries — Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Poland — all recorded BEV growth above 40% year-to-date.
[...] Energy security was the catalyst for change in driver choice in recent weeks, analysts at New Automotive and E-Mobility Europe say.
Previously:
- Honda Hits Brakes On EV Rollout Amid Rising Losses
- Porsche Puts Its Faith Back in Internal Combustion Engines
- After a $26 Billion Hit, Stellantis Shifts Focus Back to What Buyers Want
- Stellantis Drops Jeep, Chrysler Plug-in Hybrids Amid EV Sales Slowdown
- Canadian EV Sales Collapse by 35% as Gas Car Purchases Surge
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While Canadians flocked to purchase gas-powered vehicles over the summer, electric vehicle sales continued to nosedive, according to new data from Statistics Canada:
Electric vehicle sales dropped 35.2 per cent in June compared to last year. Zero-emission vehicles comprised only 7.9 per cent of total new motor vehicles sold that month, with 14,090 entering the market.
Meanwhile, 177,313 new motor vehicles were sold in Canada in June, up 6.2 per cent from June 2024.
"In dollar terms, sales increased 3.1 per cent during the same period. In June 2025, there were more new motor vehicles sold in every province compared with the same period in 2024," reads the Statistics Canada data.
"Sales of new passenger cars increased 19.5 per cent in June 2025, marking the first gain in this subsector since November 2024. In June 2025, sales of new trucks (+4.3 per cent) were also higher than one year earlier."
Despite dwindling sales, the Carney government remains committed to its electric vehicle mandate of having 60 per cent of all vehicles sold be ZEVs by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035, banning all motor vehicle sales.
Previously:
- Automobile Sales, Including EVs and Hybrids, Surge in 2024
- Mazda: Americans Want Cheap Gas Cars
- The EV Graveyard
- South Korean EV Battery Makers Reporting Big Losses as EV Demand Slows
Automotive giant Stellantis will stop selling its plug-in hybrid electric Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models and Chrysler Pacifica minivans in the United States amid sluggish electric vehicle sales, the company announced on Friday:
"Stellantis will phase out plug-in hybrid programs in North America beginning with the 2026 model year, and focus on more competitive electrified solutions, including hybrid and range-extended vehicles," the company said.
[...] Stellantis's decision comes three months after Chrysler recalled more than 320,000 Jeep plug-in hybrids in the United States and 20,000 Jeeps in Canada over concerns of a battery that could catch fire even when the vehicle was not running. The recall applied to Jeep Wranglers from 2021 to 2025, and Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2022 to 2025.
[...] In other company news, Stellantis announced on Friday it was partnering with Bolt, Europe's leading mobility platform, to explore the development of driverless autonomous vehicles for commercial operations across Europe.
Related:
- US EV Sales Will Collapse 60% In October, J.D. Power Forecasts
- GM to Take $1.6 Billion Hit as It Scales Back Electric Vehicle Operations
- Canadian EV Sales Collapse by 35% as Gas Car Purchases Surge
- Stellantis Lays Off Thousands of Workers after Pocketing Hundreds of Millions in EV Subsidies
Stellantis says it overestimated the EV transition and is shifting back to hybrids, V8s, and what customers actually want:
Stellantis took a €22.2 billion ($26.25 billion) write-down last year, tied largely to scaling back electric vehicle programs. But buried inside the numbers is a much bigger message: the company openly acknowledged it moved faster than customers were ready to follow. According to Stellantis and Reuters, the automaker is now rebuilding its strategy around real-world demand rather than aggressive electrification targets.
CEO Antonio Filosa was unusually direct in Stellantis's announcement, saying the company "over-estimated the pace of the energy transition" and allowed their pre-planned strategy to overpower what buyers actually want. The result was billions written off in canceled EV products, impaired electric platforms, and downsized battery operations. Keep in mind, Stellantis had once aimed for electric vehicles to make up 50% of U.S. sales and all European sales by 2030, despite EV adoption in America sitting at 7%.
That disconnect is now being corrected, with Stellantis shifting capital back toward hybrids and internal combustion models that align more closely with consumer wants. And it seems other automakers have the same idea in mind, with even Porsche rumored to abandon the all-electric 718. To add fuel to the fire, there are countless players in the EV segment nowadays, with Chinese automakers seeming to lead the pack. Pursuing a profitable full-electric approach has become more difficult than ever before.
Previously:
- Stellantis Drops Jeep, Chrysler Plug-in Hybrids Amid EV Sales Slowdown
- Chrysler to Go All-Electric by 2028, Starting with the Airflow in 2025
After a costly EV mistake, Porsche is betting on gas engines, hybrids, and eFuels to protect its identity and rebuild profits:
For a fleeting moment, it seemed like the iconic roar of a Porsche flat-six was destined for the history books. However, after a reality check from the global automotive market, the legendary German automaker is officially hitting the reset button. Instead of rushing toward an all-electric lineup, Porsche is placing its faith, and its financial future, squarely back on the internal combustion engine.
This change of heart comes on the heels of a financially disastrous 2025. The company was forced to absorb approximately $4.5 billion in one-off charges, with a staggering $3.5 billion directly attributed to scaling back its battery-electric vehicle ambitions. The aggressive EV push nearly wiped out the brand's profitability, dragging its operating margin down to a razor-thin 0.3% and halving its share price compared to 2022 highs.
Porsche CEO Michael Leiters has admitted that the brand simply pushed too hard and too fast toward electrification, vastly overestimating how quickly premium buyers would abandon gas pumps for charging stations.
The clearest indicator of this miscalculation was the Taycan, which experienced a sharp sales drop as consumer enthusiasm for high-end EVs plummeted and cheaper Chinese electric sedans flooded the market. But the most painful misstep involved the Macan.
Porsche initially planned to completely kill off the gas-powered Macan to make way for an EV-only successor. When EV demand cratered, the automaker found itself without a combustion-engine option in one of its most profitable segments.
Engineers are now scrambling to develop a new petrol-powered Macan, but the delay means the brand will have a glaring hole in its lineup until at least 2028.
Previously: Porsche EV Roll-Out Delay Deals $6 Billion Hit to Parent Volkswagen
Honda is deepening its retreat from an aggressive electric vehicle rollout, canceling three U.S.-bound EVs and warning that the shifting market could result in major financial losses as it pivots toward hybrids:
The automaker recently announced it will halt development and launch plans for the 0 Series SUV, 0 Series Saloon and the Acura RSX. Those models had been slated for U.S. production as early as this year following factory retooling tied to Honda’s next-generation EV strategy.
Honda said the decision reflects a rapidly changing business environment, including slower EV demand, tariff pressures and weaker-than-expected product performance in key markets.
“Honda determined that starting production and sales of these three models in the current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term,” the company said in a statement.
The financial impact is substantial. Honda said total losses tied to the move could reach as much as $15.8 billion. That includes operating expenses projected between roughly $5.2 billion and $7.1 billion in the current fiscal year, reversing what had been an operating profit forecast just one month ago into an expected operating loss.
[...] Honda’s challenges extend beyond North America. The automaker acknowledged it has fallen behind competitors in China, particularly in EV cost competitiveness and in-vehicle software. Sales in China dropped sharply last year, further weighing on overall performance.
Previously:
- Honda Will Build a CR-V-Based Fuel Cell EV in Ohio in 2024
- Honda and LG are Investing $3.5 Billion in New Ohio Battery Factory
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Thursday April 23, @04:56PM
At least 35% of energy generated in the EU and UK is from burning oil.
At least 25% of the energy generated in the EU and UK is from Natural gas.
That's at least 60% of total energy generation by fossil fuels.
I guess, at least folks are thinking ahead?