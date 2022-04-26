HNLMS Evertsen, a Dutch air-defense frigate part of the NATO carrier strike group centered on the French carrier Charles de Gaulle, has inadvertently revealed its position after receiving a postcard containing a hidden Bluetooth tracker. According to The Register, the Dutch Ministry of Defense posted instructions online to make it easier for family and friends to communicate with personnel aboard a navy ship, but didn't fully consider the ramifications for operational security (op-sec).
Bluetooth trackers like the Apple AirTag cost $29 a piece, but there are cheaper, generic versions available on Amazon that cost $10 for two trackers. By allowing a potential adversary to track the ship in real-time, it could put the vessel and the entire strike group at risk, as that information can be used for other operations against the fleet. The fact that it was mailed in meant that spies do not even need to go near the ship to place a tracker on the $585 million Navy ship.
Dutch journalist Just Vervaart, working for regional media network Omroep Gelderland, followed the directions posted on the Dutch government website and mailed a postcard with a hidden tracker inside. Because of this, they were able to track the ship for about a day, watching it sail from Heraklion, Crete, before it turned towards Cyprus. While it only showed the location of that one vessel, knowing that it was part of a carrier strike group sailing in the Mediterranean could potentially put the entire fleet at risk.
Navy officials reported that the tracker was discovered within 24 hours of the ship's arrival, during mail sorting, and was eventually disabled. Because of this incident, the Dutch authorities now ban electronic greeting cards, which, unlike packages, weren't x-rayed before being brought on the ship. This isn't the first time that operational security aboard naval ships has been compromised through carelessness. Just last month, a French officer aboard the Charles de Gaulle posted their running time and route on Strava. This revealed the carrier's location in the Mediterranean, as open-source intelligence could potentially identify the said officer and their position within the French Navy.
A more egregious incident was reported in 2024, when the USS Manchester, a US Navy littoral combat ship, was found to have an unauthorized Starlink terminal that sailors used to access the internet while at sea. The Wi-Fi network, called "STINKY," was eventually discovered by officers after six months of being installed on the ship's O-5 level weatherdeck, where it cannot be easily seen and could be mistaken for part of the ship's official equipment.
New technologies have always been a problem for many militaries and security forces, as seemingly innocent features like checking in on social media and posting on apps reveal personnel's locations, schedules, and habits. While this might not be an issue for most civilians, these data give intelligence agencies a treasure trove of open-source information they can use to infer or confirm data.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday April 23, @12:03PM (2 children)
Device snitches back to something or someone revealing things it shouldn't. There is a recurring piece of news about how military installations and warships and safe-areas are exposed by certain military individuals that are obsessed with their fitness apps. Where they track themselves and their laps and then just share that publicly.
Is this tracker so small that it can be put under the stamp without notice or is it one of those large "fun" birthday cards? Those are probably already a security hazard with those chips inside that record voices or sing songs.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/french-warship-exposed-by-fitness-app/gm-GM774B86A0 [msn.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday April 23, @12:40PM (1 child)
Anything that's supposed to be inert paper should be exposed to EMP during handling...
Or, less radically, run it through an X-ray, automated analysis should have been able to catch that.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday April 23, @01:08PM
The focus there is on the wrong problem. Yes, there was a tracker sent in via the post, but the real problem is not the postcard with the bluetooth tracker. It is the bizarre reality that the crew of the ship is stocked with so many receptors for the trackers which are, even more bizarrely, actively transmitting back to who-knows-where. See Andy Farnell's comments on that:
One hears often of inductees betraying their units via such surveillance devices which also happen to make phone calls. Oddly it has become so normalized that infractions go unaddressed without even the minimal intervention by those affected [wiktionary.org]. It's so pervasive that it's even a problem in Ukraine in actual combat. Though at least there they know to bring an accomplice and take the phone a prescribed distance from their unit before powering it up. You can't do that on a ship.
Anyway, the population has become so inured to the problems posed by the existence of smartphones that the real problem, the phone's presence, goes unnoticed. The "apps" on the smartphones are a whole other level of trouble above and beyond the base system and the baseband OS.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Thursday April 23, @12:46PM
That was merely a low-tech approach. Better equipped agencies could put an entire Starlink client into an actual postcard.
Agency spooks can be rather inventive. Leon Termen, inventor of the Theremin, once, after he returned to the USSR, designed a passive (that is, it did not need its own power) surveillance bug into an artwork that was given as a present to an embassy. It would absorb incoming radio waves and reflect them, modulated by the room's audio. (Which made it a distant relative of a Wacom pen...)
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Thursday April 23, @01:05PM
At first pass, that sounds pretty good. The postcard went through the Dutch postal system, sat in a sorting office for about a day, and was detected there as a part of presumably routine processing they had realised was required for OpSec, and disabled before arriving at the intended recipient. Great, right?
Except security scans generally happen at point of *origin*, not on arrival, and the sorting office in this case is located at the latter end. You don't get on a plane and only have your bags scanned when you land, so why wouldn't the Dutch navy do the checks that led to the tracker being discovered at a single central clearing point on-shore before sending it all out to be separately checked on however many ships, including - as in this case - some that might be on a sensitive deployment? Have they not been paying attention to what's been going on in Ukraine for the last few years? We've seen some really ingenious drone-based warfare there, and I have no doubt those fighting that fight could easily have linked that location information, in realtime, to the guidance system of a weaponised drone of suitable size and used that to try to deliver a larger, and more explosive, follow-on package well within the 24 hour window described here. (It would then have to contend with multiple layers of defences, obviously, but still.)
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday April 23, @01:06PM
How did this work without any receiver? What an odd story.
There's a lot of mysticism in the general public about how GPS "transmits back to the satellite to track you" and in a similar mystical fashion air tags and similar products magically work alone as an isolated product without any receiver or infrastructure, at least according to uninformed normies.
My guess is the journalist filter screwed up and someone mailed in a complete GPS tracking device complete with transmitter.
My experience with this BLE tech is 100 feet is optimistic but somewhat realistic, so unlikely someone was sniffing from shore. I wonder if this was an inside job thats not being reported like some dude duct taped the airtag to the tippy top of the radio mast. I'd think the external range outside the ship inside a sealed semi-TEMPEST and EMP shielded ship would be very short not much more than the compartment its located in.
The way they work is spam. Generate a public/private key pair on the tag, spam the public tag periodically, people with phones (and botnets etc) sniff for incoming public keys and uplink them over the internet to apple or tile or whichever merged govt/corpo big brother service you use for tracking. Then the tag gets logged and "stuff happens" depending on what the tag is supposed to do (maybe it logs lat/long of the phone, puts spam on the phone about the tag, spams the phone of the tag owner, who knows)
I would think if you have a ship full of botnet infested, rooted by everyone except the owner, normal public phones connected directly to the internet, the least of your problems would be a bluetooth tag LOL. I would assume given the merger of corpo/govt interests that just because me and my phone have no idea who the owner is of a rando public key my phone sniffs does not mean the corpo/govt interests do not know absolutely everything about my phone, including its location. Just because I don't know the owner of some rando tag I drive by doesn't mean that Big Brother doesn't know who owns my phone and where it is at all times LOL.