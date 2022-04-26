HNLMS Evertsen, a Dutch air-defense frigate part of the NATO carrier strike group centered on the French carrier Charles de Gaulle, has inadvertently revealed its position after receiving a postcard containing a hidden Bluetooth tracker. According to The Register, the Dutch Ministry of Defense posted instructions online to make it easier for family and friends to communicate with personnel aboard a navy ship, but didn't fully consider the ramifications for operational security (op-sec).

Bluetooth trackers like the Apple AirTag cost $29 a piece, but there are cheaper, generic versions available on Amazon that cost $10 for two trackers. By allowing a potential adversary to track the ship in real-time, it could put the vessel and the entire strike group at risk, as that information can be used for other operations against the fleet. The fact that it was mailed in meant that spies do not even need to go near the ship to place a tracker on the $585 million Navy ship.

Dutch journalist Just Vervaart, working for regional media network Omroep Gelderland, followed the directions posted on the Dutch government website and mailed a postcard with a hidden tracker inside. Because of this, they were able to track the ship for about a day, watching it sail from Heraklion, Crete, before it turned towards Cyprus. While it only showed the location of that one vessel, knowing that it was part of a carrier strike group sailing in the Mediterranean could potentially put the entire fleet at risk.

Navy officials reported that the tracker was discovered within 24 hours of the ship's arrival, during mail sorting, and was eventually disabled. Because of this incident, the Dutch authorities now ban electronic greeting cards, which, unlike packages, weren't x-rayed before being brought on the ship. This isn't the first time that operational security aboard naval ships has been compromised through carelessness. Just last month, a French officer aboard the Charles de Gaulle posted their running time and route on Strava. This revealed the carrier's location in the Mediterranean, as open-source intelligence could potentially identify the said officer and their position within the French Navy.