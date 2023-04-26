As if there weren't already enough devices listening in on everything being said in your home, Prego, the pasta and pizza sauce brand, is releasing a device designed to record everything said around the dinner table for posterity. The Connection Keeper, which looks like an oversized pasta jar lid, was created in collaboration with StoryCorps, the nonprofit organization focused on preserving the stories of Americans in a collection housed at the Library of Congress' American Folklife Center. There's no AI, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth, but you can optionally upload recordings to StoryCorps' website to make them easier to share with family.

Prego says the goal of the device is to encourage families to make memories through conversation during dinner instead of staring at their phones — but only for a small number of families. The company is only planning to make less than 100 of them. The Connection Keeper will be available for purchase online starting on April 27th for $20 as part of a bundle that includes the device, a jar of Prego sauce, spaghetti noodles, and a deck of cards featuring conversation prompts and ideas.

Using the device is as easy as plopping the Connection Keeper down in the middle of everyone at the table and pressing one button to start recording. Using a pair of microphones, it captures CD-quality audio to a 16GB microSD card for up to eight hours when fully charged.

When dinner's over, the recordings can be transferred to a computer over USB-C and then uploaded to a dedicated microsite created by StoryCorps where they're preserved and accessible only by the uploader, unless they choose to share them with other StoryCorps users or the general public. You even have the option to archive them within the Library of Congress, which makes them public automatically, so hopefully your family talks about more than just stealing brainrots.

The recordings can be accessed on a smartphone through the StoryCorps app, but Prego intentionally left phones out of the rest of the process to discourage their use at the table. It's also why the Connection Keeper lacks a screen. The goal was to minimize interactions with the device so family members instead focused on talking with each other.